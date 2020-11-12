DJ Transactions in own shares

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 12-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 November 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 11 November 2020 it purchased a total of 167,214 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 167,214 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.2400 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.2200 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.2317 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 662,605,461 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 167,214 1.2317 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 3,865 1.2280 XDUB 08:29:28 00023726230TRDU1 3,979 1.2220 XDUB 08:43:09 00023726744TRDU1 705 1.2240 XDUB 08:54:27 00023727098TRDU1 2,200 1.2240 XDUB 08:54:27 00023727097TRDU1 1,464 1.2240 XDUB 08:54:27 00023727096TRDU1 1,532 1.2240 XDUB 08:55:27 00023727129TRDU1 10,080 1.2300 XDUB 09:05:19 00023727457TRDU1 1,634 1.2340 XDUB 09:33:41 00023727837TRDU1 1,623 1.2340 XDUB 09:33:41 00023727836TRDU1 404 1.2340 XDUB 09:33:41 00023727835TRDU1 11,052 1.2300 XDUB 09:34:03 00023727844TRDU1 3,866 1.2260 XDUB 09:53:34 00023728058TRDU1 3,928 1.2240 XDUB 10:11:28 00023728509TRDU1 3,705 1.2240 XDUB 10:11:28 00023728508TRDU1 3,834 1.2200 XDUB 10:31:53 00023729012TRDU1 4,071 1.2200 XDUB 10:31:53 00023729011TRDU1 3,861 1.2220 XDUB 11:06:28 00023729533TRDU1 686 1.2220 XDUB 11:16:16 00023729616TRDU1 2,357 1.2220 XDUB 11:16:16 00023729615TRDU1 1,003 1.2220 XDUB 11:16:28 00023729628TRDU1 3,960 1.2260 XDUB 11:29:28 00023729810TRDU1 2,559 1.2360 XDUB 11:41:59 00023729945TRDU1 1,160 1.2360 XDUB 11:41:59 00023729944TRDU1 3,655 1.2340 XDUB 11:46:28 00023729964TRDU1 2,083 1.2320 XDUB 11:46:28 00023729967TRDU1 3,691 1.2320 XDUB 11:46:28 00023729966TRDU1 1,509 1.2320 XDUB 11:46:28 00023729965TRDU1 4,302 1.2300 XDUB 11:53:48 00023730097TRDU1 3,705 1.2260 XDUB 12:26:41 00023730625TRDU1 3,707 1.2260 XDUB 12:26:41 00023730624TRDU1 3,794 1.2260 XDUB 12:26:41 00023730623TRDU1 4,447 1.2400 XDUB 12:46:37 00023730878TRDU1 1,725 1.2380 XDUB 13:12:33 00023731058TRDU1 2,188 1.2380 XDUB 13:12:33 00023731057TRDU1 4,113 1.2380 XDUB 13:22:24 00023731134TRDU1 1,410 1.2380 XDUB 13:32:32 00023731253TRDU1 2,317 1.2380 XDUB 13:32:34 00023731254TRDU1 360 1.2380 XDUB 13:41:57 00023731429TRDU1 3,961 1.2380 XDUB 13:41:57 00023731428TRDU1 3,674 1.2380 XDUB 13:51:19 00023731519TRDU1 3,863 1.2400 XDUB 14:10:17 00023731832TRDU1 3,825 1.2400 XDUB 14:10:17 00023731831TRDU1 2,613 1.2400 XDUB 14:10:17 00023731830TRDU1 1,743 1.2400 XDUB 14:10:17 00023731833TRDU1 3,948 1.2380 XDUB 14:21:12 00023731972TRDU1 3,646 1.2360 XDUB 14:35:09 00023732160TRDU1 3,728 1.2360 XDUB 14:35:09 00023732159TRDU1 3,780 1.2360 XDUB 14:35:09 00023732158TRDU1 7,548 1.2400 XDUB 15:07:53 00023732762TRDU1 10 1.2380 XDUB 15:31:25 00023733202TRDU1 2,273 1.2380 XDUB 15:37:12 00023733387TRDU1 3,590 1.2380 XDUB 15:37:12 00023733389TRDU1 1,585 1.2380 XDUB 15:37:12 00023733388TRDU1 893 1.2380 XDUB 15:41:29 00023733461TRDU1 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: POS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 87701 EQS News ID: 1147485 End of Announcement EQS News Service

