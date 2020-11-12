

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ (QQ.L) reported a 24% revenue growth for the first-half period ended September 30, 2020, and 8% rise on an organic basis, primarily driven by EMEA Services.



First-half revenue was £603.2 million compared to £486.5 million generated in the same period of last year.



Statutory profit after tax for the period rose to £74.2 million or 13.0p per share from £62.2 million or 11.0p per share last year. Underlying profit after tax amounted to £57.6 million or 10.1p per share, higher than the prior year's £52.0 million or 9.2p per share.



Steve Wadey, Group Chief Executive Officer said:



'We have delivered an excellent first half performance despite a challenging environment. The resilience and determination of our people, who have continued to deliver for our customers in uncertain times has been outstanding and I would like to thank them for their contribution.'



'We are entering the second half with confidence, with a significant order backlog, strong customer focus and an evolved strategy reflecting the increasing ambition of the Group and changing customer needs. We are increasing our full year guidance whilst proactively managing the potential risks from further COVID-19 disruption,' Wadey added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QINETIQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de