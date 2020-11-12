

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial (MZHOF.OB, MFG) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of parent was 215.5 billion yen, down 25 percent from 287.67 billion yen last year. Earnings per share declined to 84.98 yen from 113.42 yen last year.



Ordinary Profits for the first half was 267.6 billion yen, down 32.5 percent.



Ordinary income declined 20.6 percent to 1.58 trillion yen from prior year's 1.99 trillion yen.



For fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company now projects attributable net income of 350 billion yen, higher than previously expected 320 billion yen or net income per share of 12.61 yen. Ordinary profits are now expected to be 460 billion yen, up 60 billion yen from previous view.



In Japan, Mizuho Financial shares were trading at 1,427 yen, down 1.21 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MIZUHO FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de