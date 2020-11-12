

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) reported profit before tax of 72.8 million pounds for the 26 weeks to 26 September 2020 compared to 192.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 12.2 pence compared to 36.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 36.0 million pounds from 194.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.6 pence compared to 36.9 pence.



First half revenue declined to 877.7 million pounds from 1.28 billion pounds, previous year. Retail comparable store sales were down 25% with good recovery as the half period progressed.



