

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity rose for the fourth month in a row in September, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The tertiary activity index rose 1.8 percent month-on-month in September, following a 0.8 percent increase in August.



Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, wholesale trade, medical, health care and welfare, retail trade, business-related services, finance and insurance, and electricity, gas, heat supply and water increased in September.



Meanwhile, real estate, information and communications, flat industries, and goods rental and leasing declined.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index declined 9.0 percent in September, following a 8.5 percent fall in the previous month.



