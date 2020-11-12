Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer production 3D printers, announced today the expansion of its EMEA operations with the immediate opening of a customer success center in Germany, powered by Disc Direct. To accelerate its EMEA expansion, Nexa3D inked a collaboration agreement to host Disc Direct's customer success center in Karlsbad, Germany, located near Frankfurt Airport. Disc Direct is a leading 2D and 3D printing solutions provider with extensive customer success and 3PL expertise, and is already a leading Nexa3D reselling partner in EMEA.

"EMEA is one of our fastest growing markets so we are grateful for the opportunity to expand our local coverage and bolster our growth plan in partnership with Disc Direct," said Avi Reichental, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Nexa3D. "Nexa3D is a firm believer in the power of collaborations as force multipliers to democratize access to additive polymer production. We are very pleased to do it together with a trusted partner who is already a leading Nexa3D reseller, and a recognized industry 3PL and customer success expert."

"We are excited to partner with Nexa3D and combine the power of our strong local presence, world class infrastructure and industry expertise to support our growing number of additive manufacturing customers," said Maximilian Neck, Head of 3D Printing, Disc Direct. "Nexa3D is fast becoming our most important AM partner and offers significant competitive advantages. Nexa3D's vision for the AM future, their talented team, and their focus on quality and customer success makes them an essential part of our growth strategy."

To learn more about Nexa3D's EMEA expansion, check out this media kit or visit Nexa3D's Virtual Booth as part Formnext 2020 and meet our Disc Direct partners at the show. To obtain your free pass, click here.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is digitizing the world's supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's photoplastic printers are powered by its proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) while its thermoplastic printers are powered by Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS), both of which increase print speed and productivity by orders of magnitude. The company's partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlock the full potential of supply-chain approved polymers that are tailored for faster production at scale. Nexa3D's Digital Twin Printing (DTP) software optimizes the entire additive production cycle through process interplay algorithms to ensure part performance and production consistency delivering higher yields while minimizing material usage and waste to reduce energy and carbon footprints. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

About Disc Direct

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Karlsbad, Germany, Disc Direct is a leading specialty distributor of graphic design peripherals and software. The company's subsidiary, ProductionToGo, is a certified 3D printing specialist for industrial and professional 3D printing solutions. The company's offering of high-quality, high-speed 3D printing hardware and software includes SLS, SLA, DLP, FDM and Continuous LSPc-based solutions, and is complemented by an extensive range of services. For more information, please visit www.production-to-go.com.

