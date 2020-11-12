Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2020 | 09:05
Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Multicloud services from Rackspace Technology enables Plus500 to securely manage over 3 million trades every month

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), the multicloud solutions provider, is supporting Plus500's multicloud environment, having migrated services to Google Cloud whilst managing the existing VMware private cloud platform. Plus500's highly sensitive data is also now guarded by Rackspace Managed Security.

International financial firm, Plus500, provides online trading across more than 2,000 securities and multiple asset classes. With the new multicloud environment, Plus500 now facilitates more than 3 million trades every month - more than one per second. With assistance from Rackspace Managed Security services, Plus500 can navigate the complexities of this data securely and compliantly.

As Plus500's business has become increasingly global, its robust and bespoke private cloud platform has continued to underpin its operations. However, with expansion and international growth a key business priority, the need for greater scalability became apparent and it selected Google Cloud for this expansion.

Ari Shotland, Chief Technology Officer at Plus500, said, "Being online-based, and given how quickly things change in the modern world, we have to be agile and constantly looking to adapt and enhance what we are doing. This coupled with the fact that multicloud adds a lot of complexities is why Rackspace Technology has been so invaluable."

"Multicloud provides a wide range of advantages for many organisations, but navigating the technical complexities takes a team of experts to master," said Mahesh Desai, Chief Relationship Officer for EMEA at Rackspace Technology. "Our expertise in supporting customers at every stage in their cloud journey enables organisations like Plus500 to support their customers with secure critical financial data, removing the challenges of managing the technical infrastructure."

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Devika Mistry
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
devika.mistry@rackspace.co.uk

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
