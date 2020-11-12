

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) reported Thursday that its nine-month total revenue declined 16 percent to 2.17 billion pounds from prior year's 2.58 billion pounds.



Total external revenue was 1.86 billion pounds, down 16 percent from 2.21 billion pounds a year ago.



Total ITV Studios revenue was down 19 percent at 902 million pounds, and Broadcast revenue was down 13 percent at 1.27 billion pounds. ITV total advertising revenue fell 16 percent and non-advertising revenue declined 15 percent.



Online revenues went up 2 percent.



ITV total viewing was up 2 percent with an increase in live viewing. Online viewing declined 6 percent with no summer Love Island and fewer episodes of the soaps, although monthly active users were up 1 percent and dwell time was up 6 percent.



ITV Family's share of viewing was down 4 percent, partly impacted by the volume of the BBC's news output during the pandemic.



Carolyn McCall, ITV Chief Executive, said, 'We are seeing encouraging signs in both our divisions. Advertising trends are improving with Q4 forecast to be slightly up year on year and 85 percent of our productions in the UK and internationally that were paused as a result of COVID-19 are back in production or have been delivered. However, COVID restrictions and further national lockdowns have added production costs and are making it challenging to bring ITV Studios productions back to full capacity.'



Looking ahead, the company said the delay to productions, further national lockdowns, social distancing and other COVID-19 measures will continue to impact revenue and margin in the fourth quarter, which is up against a strong delivery schedule in 2019, and into 2021.



The company forecasts total advertising revenue to be slightly up year on year in the fourth quarter with November up around 6 percent compared to the same period in 2019. This assumes the current Covid restrictions in England end as planned on 2 December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

