DGAP-News: Byondis B.V.
/ Key word(s): Conference/Study results
Byondis to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Nijmegen, The Netherlands - 12 November 2020 - Byondis today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marco Timmers, Ph.D., will present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 09.05 AM EST / 3:05 PM Central European Time (CET) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The live presentation can be accessed from the Events Calendar on the Byondis website through this link. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Byondis website following the event.
About Byondis (formerly Synthon Biopharmaceuticals)
Byondis' broad development portfolio comprises preclinical and early- and late-stage clinical programs, including the anti-HER2 ADC [vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985, Phase III). The company has a dedicated team of more than 350 staff including highly educated scientists and skilled technicians working in its state-of-the-art R&D and GMP manufacturing facilities in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. Byondis collaborates with global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and national and international academic research institutions. For more information visit www.byondis.com.
12.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1147586 12.11.2020