Byondis B.V.: Byondis to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference



12.11.2020 / 09:06

Nijmegen, The Netherlands - 12 November 2020 - Byondis today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marco Timmers, Ph.D., will present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 09.05 AM EST / 3:05 PM Central European Time (CET) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The live presentation can be accessed from the Events Calendar on the Byondis website through this link. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Byondis website following the event.

About Byondis (formerly Synthon Biopharmaceuticals)

Driven to improve patients' lives, Byondis is an independent biopharmaceutical research and development company creating innovative precision medicines targeting intractable cancers and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other biopharmaceutical companies by its proprietary molecular concepts, such as its linker-drug (LD) and site-specific conjugation technologies to generate antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Byondis' broad development portfolio comprises preclinical and early- and late-stage clinical programs, including the anti-HER2 ADC [vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985, Phase III). The company has a dedicated team of more than 350 staff including highly educated scientists and skilled technicians working in its state-of-the-art R&D and GMP manufacturing facilities in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. Byondis collaborates with global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and national and international academic research institutions. For more information visit www.byondis.com.



Contacts



Byondis

Corina Ramers-Verhoeven

Vice President, Corporate Communications

P: +31 (0)24 679 44 44

M: +31 (0)6 10 95 47 70

Corina.Ramers-Verhoeven@byondis.com



Public Eyes Healthcare Communications

Yvonne Massar

+31 (0) 6 55 13 48 60

yvonne@publiceyes.nl

