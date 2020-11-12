

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) said the Group has delivered a resilient performance in the year to date period. The Group's ambition remains for full year 2020 operating profit to be broadly in line with 2019. The Board currently plans to keep the final 2020 dividend flat. From 2021, the Board aims to grow the dividend at low to mid-single digits.



The Group said, over the period 2020-2024, the Group targets: cash and capital generation to significantly exceed dividends; earnings per share to grow faster than dividends; and net surplus generation to exceed dividends.



