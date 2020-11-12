

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vistry Group Plc said, for fiscal 2020, the Group is on track to deliver profit before tax at the top end of its expected range of 130 million pounds to 140 million pounds and a Group net debt significantly lower than previously expected.



For fiscal 2021, the Group remains confident it can increase profit before tax to 310 million pounds. The Group expects to reduce net debt by a further 100 million pounds in fiscal 2021.



The Board confirmed its intention to resume dividend payments earlier than previously expected with an interim payment payable next November in respect of fiscal 2021. The Board expects to commence with a 2.5 times dividend cover and a progressive policy thereafter.



