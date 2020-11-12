Please be informed that Dataproces Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 13 November 2020. Name: Dataproces Group ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061408580 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DATA ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 30,409,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 34893772 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 205899 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 1010 Technology ------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=798741