

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid (NG.L, NGG) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 September rose to 720 million pounds from last year's 404 million pounds.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the parent rose to 601 million pounds or 17.0 pence per share from 393 million pounds or 11.4 pence per share in the prior year.



Underlying earnings per share declined 14% to 17.2 pence reflecting higher COVID-19 related costs including US bad debts, storm costs, partly offset by improved UK Gas Transmission and US revenues.



Revenue for the period grew to 6.54 billion pounds from 6.29 billion pounds in the prior year.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 17.00 pence per ordinary share or $1.1285 per American Depositary Share. This represents 35% of the total dividend per share of 48.57 pence in respect of the last financial year to 31 March 2020. The interim dividend is expected to be paid on 13 January 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 27 November 2020.



For 2020/21, the company continues to assume an impact on Group underlying operating profit of around 400 million pounds from COVID-19.



The company said COVID-19 will impact earnings and cash flow in the short term, but continues to anticipate limited economic impact longer term.



