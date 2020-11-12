The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 13 November 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 65.498.346 shares (DKK 65.498.346) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 47,402 shares (DKK 47,402) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 65,545,748 shares (DKK 65,545,748) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 750 shares at DKK 31.75, · 28,600 shares at DKK 40.41, · 3,750 shares at DKK 55.85, · 137 shares at DKK 337.40, · 500 shares at DKK 636.50, · 1,500 shares at DKK 939.50, · 701 shares at DKK 1,136.00, · 2,626 shares at DKK 1,145.00, · 2,925 shares at DKK 1,408.00, and · 5,913 shares at DKK 1,432.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=798743