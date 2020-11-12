West China (Chengdu) International Supply Chain and Smart Logistics Expo 2020 Opens in Chengdu, China

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The West China (Chengdu) International Supply Chain and Smart Logistics Expo 2020 ("the Expo") celebrates its grand opening at Chengdu Century City New International Convention & Exhibition Center on Nov. 9. Three days' expo, hosted by Beijing North Star Events Group Co., Ltd., Northstar Sinogold Exhibition Chengdu Co., Ltd., and Sichuan International Expo Group, is the only specialized supply chain and logistics exposition in China concerned with West China and countries along the Belt and Road. The Expo is tasked with forging the largest-scale and the most internationalized exposition for supply chains and logistics brands in West China. Now It is one of the few international expos that can be held in China due to the restriction of Covid-19.

Bearing the theme Asia-Europe World Island, Supply "Chaining" the World, the Expo includes four sessions: logistics services, logistics technology and equipment, supply chains, and cross-border trade. In the exhibition area of nearly 15,000 square meters, more than 150 enterprises join as exhibitors and 15,000 trade professionals for visits beforehand. The exhibition area is featured by seven functional zones: international trains, air freight, international freight forwarding, smart logistics, supply chains, logistics technology and equipment and Asia-Europe trade, and a special exhibition zone for Central and Eastern European countries.

The Expo brings together renowned logistics enterprises involved in international trains, logistics technology and equipment, international supply chains, cross-border e-commerce. Experts from leading logistics companies such as DB Cargo Eurasia, Germany RTSB, Russia JSC UTLC ERA, discussed the trending technology which making a major attraction in the logistics technology and equipment exhibition zone of the Expo.

Placing emphasis on the hotspots of the industry including China-European freight trains, pharmaceutical supply chains, air freights, smart logistics technology and equipment, and cross-border trade, 15 conferences and forums will be held simultaneously. Besides industry experts and scholars, a number of senior executives of well-known enterprises are also invited to the above forums as guest speakers.

With the exhibition as the medium for interactions, the Expo aspires to be a platform for organizations and enterprises in the industry to search for business opportunities and facilitates the joint development of West China and countries along the Belt and Road in post-epidemic times.

For more information, please visit http://transportlogisticexpo.com/en/index.htm

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333045/image1.jpg