Technavio has been monitoring the e-textbook rental market and it is poised to grow by USD 294.96 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the e-textbook rental market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
The academic segment will lead the market during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing number of publishers going digital.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 22% during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes Noble Education Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., John Wiley Sons Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by cost-effective pricing models. However, the increasing threat from open-source content will challenge growth.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes Noble Education Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., John Wiley Sons Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the cost-effective pricing models will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing threat from open-source content is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this e-textbook rental market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
E-textbook Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
E-textbook Rental Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Academic Segment
- Non-academic Segment
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Payment Model
- Subscription Services
- Pay-as-you-go Model
E-textbook Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The e-textbook rental market report covers the following areas:
- E-textbook Rental Market Size
- E-textbook Rental Market Trends
- E-textbook Rental Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing number of publishers going digital as one of the prime reasons driving the e-textbook Rental Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
E-textbook Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-textbook rental market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-textbook rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-textbook rental market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-textbook rental market vendors
