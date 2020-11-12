Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
WKN: A0JKUU ISIN: NO0010205966 Ticker-Symbol: N1A 
Frankfurt
12.11.20
09:19 Uhr
1,940 Euro
-0,030
-1,52 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.11.2020 | 11:04
NAVAMEDIC ASA: Financial Calendar

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

18.02.2021 - Quarterly Presentation - Q4

30.04.2021 - Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

11.05.2021 - Quarterly Presentation - Q1

03.06.2021 - Annual General Meeting

13.08.2021 - Half-yearly Report/Q2

04.11.2021 - Quarterly Presentation - Q3

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

© 2020 PR Newswire
