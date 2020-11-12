

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in five months in September, Eurostat reported Thursday.



Industrial output fell unexpectedly by 0.4 percent in September from August, when it was up 0.6 percent. Production was forecast to climb 0.7 percent. This was the first fall since April.



Among components, durable consumer goods output decreased 5.3 percent and energy output slid 1 percent. Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods gained 0.5 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production came in at 6.8 percent versus a 6.7 percent decrease in August and economists' forecast of -5.8 percent.



In the EU27, industrial production remained flat on month but decreased 5.8 percent annually in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de