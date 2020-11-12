DJ EQS-News: Meidong Auto Enters MSCI China All Shares Index

EQS-News / 12/11/2020 / 18:03 UTC+8 Meidong Auto Enters MSCI China All Shares Index China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (1268.HK) has been selected as a constituent stock of the Morgan Stanley Capital International Index ("MSCI") China All Shares Index, effective from the market close on 30 November, 2020. The MSCI China All Shares Index captures large and mid-cap representation across China A-shares, B-shares, H-shares, Red-chips, P-chips and foreign listings (e.g. ADRs). The index aims to reflect the opportunity set of China share classes listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and outside of China. It is based on the concept of the integrated MSCI China equity universe with China A-shares included. File: Meidong Auto Enters MSCI China All Shares Index [1] 12/11/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8547f16c2c437387b340af3b084eb270&application_id=1147688&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2020 05:03 ET (10:03 GMT)