Service Improves ROI by Increasing Connectivity Between People, Processes and Technology

SDL, the intelligent language and content company, today launches the SDL Content Supply Chain (CSC) Advisory Service to help brands optimize their content supply chain, and ensure consistent, high-quality experiences for customers across every touchpoint of their digital journey.

According to Forrester, 80% of companies believe that inefficient content supply chain processes hamper their ability to deliver on top business objectives. The SDL CSC Advisory Service tackles this challenge, providing a strategic roadmap and tangible action plan focused on business goals to prioritize, optimize, create cohesion and increase connectivity throughout the entire content supply chain across people, processes and technology.

The service has already demonstrated high ROI for businesses. One customer worked with the SDL CSC Advisory Service to implement best-practices across its EMEA business. It has since saved €380k through more efficient content operations, and reduced the turnaround time for content by 50%. Another customer needed to increase time-to-market for new digital content. Since working with the SDL CSC Advisory Service, it has reduced publishing times by 85%.

A three-stage approach is offered by the SDL CSC Advisory Service team when consulting with customers:

Discovery Workshop

The aim of the workshop is to understand customers' strategic goals, and how their current content supply chain, and underlying processes, support their objectives. This involves understanding their current issues, content types, external audiences and internal stakeholders. Process Mapping

The focus of the Process Mapping workshop is to understand in detail the different content flows throughout the organization, the metrics for success and KPIs currently being used. Each piece of the content ecosystem and IT architecture is evaluated, and a process map is developed that outlines the customer's current content challenges. Findings Revealed

Once the CSC Advisory Service understands the current challenges and inefficiencies a report is delivered with its key findings. It offers insight into the current obstacles, the business impact of recommended changes, and areas for improvement. An engagement timeline and implementation roadmap is also provided to help organizations understand the changes required to achieve their strategic vision.

"Creating, managing, translating and then delivering content to multiple devices is for many organizations an incredibly inefficient and challenging process. Especially when you're publishing thousands of pieces of content in different formats," said Betsy Fallon, Executive Vice President at SDL. "Our expertise in intelligent content and language solutions, and experience of working with the top 90 brands, gives us a unique perspective on how companies can achieve a high ROI across their end-to-end content supply chain."

The service is tailored to customers' specific needs and delivered through a dedicated project team. The session typically takes four business weeks. If you would like to learn more about the SDL CSC Advisory Service, please click here.

