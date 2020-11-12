DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ADM Energy PLC: Change of Broker



12.11.2020 / 12:00

12 November 2020



ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")



Change of Broker



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arden Partners plc as Lead Broker to the Company with immediate effect.





Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718 Osamede Okhomina, CEO www.admenergyplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, James Caithie Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900 (Lead Broker) Paul Shackleton, Daniel Gee-Summons Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341 (Joint Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Oddo Seydler Bank AG +49 69 920540 (Designated Sponsor) Michael B. Thiriot Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100 (Financial PR) Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan





About ADM Energy PLC



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 5% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria, and in February 2020 entered into an agreement with EER (Colobos) Nigeria Limited to acquire a further 4.2% profit interest. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.



ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.

