City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 11-November-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 186.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue 187.80p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP14.39m

Net borrowing level: 7%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 11-November-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 72.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 73.34p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP32.26m

Net borrowing level: 23%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528