Influencer Campaigns are Now Easier than Ever to Manage, Thanks to New Features on the Intellifluence Platform

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Joe Sinkwitz, the CEO and Co-Founder of the influencer platform Intellifluence, is pleased to announce the launch of three new features that will make managing influencer campaigns easier than ever.

To learn more about the innovative new features, please check out https://intellifluence.com/blog/drafts-unlimited-categories-new-filters-oh-my.

As Sinkwitz noted, while the trio of new features may seem small, they pack quite an impressive punch in terms of making the Intellifluence platform even more user friendly.

For instance, Sinkwitz said, brands now have the ability to save incomplete campaigns as drafts and continue to edit at a later time. This will eliminate the need for influencers to start over again because a draft of their work was not saved.

"All subscriptions can now save as many draft campaigns as needed, so you can properly prepare to get the most out of Intellifluence," Sinkwitz noted, adding that unlimited category campaigns is another helpful new feature.

For those who have signed up for the Regular and Advanced (managed) plans, their campaigns no longer have to be tied to a specific category. This new feature will allow users to be noticed by more influencers in a broad reach campaign.

Intellifluence also now offers expanded discover filters and sorting options. As Sinkwitz noted, this is in direct response to requests from users who have stated they wish to sort or search with certain filters.

"Brands can now easily filter by Favorites, Adults Only/21-plus, High Closers and Popular Influencers within Discover," Sinkwitz said.

