Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.11.2020 | 12:58
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
PLC  at close of business on 11 November 2020 were:

502.01p Capital only (undiluted)
502.01p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
502.56p Including current year income (undiluted) XD
502.56p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 15,900 ordinary shares on 16th December
2019, the Company now has 84,323,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding
26,005,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.