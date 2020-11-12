

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in five months in October, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent annually in October, after a 0.4 percent increase in September. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.



The latest inflation was the lowest since May, when prices remained unchanged.



Prices for package holidays lowered in October.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in October, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate, or CPIF, remained unchanged at 0.3 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF remained unchanged in October, after a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.



