

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation rose in October, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.4 percent increase in September. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent rise.



Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 4.1 percent yearly in October and restaurants and hotels gained 4.2 percent. Prices for health, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 3.8 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 4.6 percent and communication cost remained unchanged.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



