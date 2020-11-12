

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary construction output declined for the seventh straight month in September, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Hungary construction output declined 14.7 percent year-on-year in September, following a 13.5 percent fall in August.



Among the main groups, construction of buildings decreased by 9.1 percent and the civil engineering works fell by 20.6 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output increased 1.4 percent monthly in September, following a 1.9 percent fall in the previous month.



In the third quarter, construction producer prices rose 7.0 percent yearly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

