Submitted BLA for lead program, Lonca, for treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL on September 21, 2020

Commercial launch activities on track for potential U.S. launch of Lonca in mid-2021

Initiated Phase 3 confirmatory trial of Lonca in combination with rituximab in second-line DLBCL

Strong balance sheet with $494 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 after completing an upsized follow-on public offering in September 2020

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided recent business highlights.

"The third quarter was one of tremendous execution as we prepare for the U.S. launch of our first drug, Lonca, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma," said Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "We have submitted our Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are now working diligently to prepare for a planned commercial launch in mid-2021, including U.S. organizational build-out, the establishment of U.S. operations to ensure distribution, access and reimbursement of Lonca, and significant appropriate physician engagement. In addition to our commercial preparations, we are expanding our Lonca development activities, having initiated our Phase 3 LOTIS 5 clinical trial evaluating Lonca in combination with rituximab as a second-line therapy in DLBCL and are preparing to initiate our Phase 2 trial of Lonca in follicular lymphoma next year."

Dr. Martin continued, "Across our Cami programs, we have now enrolled more than half of the 100-patient pivotal Phase 2 trial in Hodgkin lymphoma and continue to see promising preliminary data from our Phase 1b trial in solid tumors that show robust immune activity following treatment, as well as recently published preclinical data highlighting the anti-tumor activity of CD25-targeted antibody drug conjugates. With these promising data, we expanded our Phase 1b trial to evaluate Cami in combination with pembrolizumab to better understand its potential as both a monotherapy and in combination and have dosed the first patient in the combination arm. To support these exciting developments and ensure continued growth across our pipeline, we completed an upsized public offering in September. With these additional funds, we look forward to continuing to deliver on our vision to bring transformative therapies to cancer patients as quickly and effectively as possible."

Recent Clinical and Business Highlights:

Submitted a BLA to the FDA for Lonca for treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL: On September 21, 2020, the Company announced the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Lonca for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The submission is based on data from LOTIS 2, a pivotal Phase 2 multi-center, open-label, single-arm clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Lonca in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL following two or more lines of prior systemic therapy.

Opened Phase 3 LOTIS 5 clinical trial of Lonca in combination with rituximab for enrollment: This Phase 3 confirmatory trial will evaluate the efficacy of Lonca in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Lonca in combination with rituximab versus standard immunochemotherapy, and the primary endpoint will be progression-free survival. LOTIS 5 is designed to fulfill the Company's post-marketing requirement to the FDA for full approval, if accelerated approval is received for relapsed or refractory DLBCL, and is intended to support a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Lonca as a second-line therapy for patients with DLBCL who have relapsed or refractory disease following at least one multi-agent systemic treatment regimen.

Actively enrolling patients in the pivotal Phase 2 portion of LOTIS 3 clinical trial of Lonca in combination with ibrutinib: Enrollment continues in the pivotal Phase 2 portion of LOTIS 3, a 161-patient Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Lonca in combination with ibrutinib, which is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL or mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The first patient was dosed in the pivotal Phase 2 portion of this trial in July 2020.

Planning to initiate a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of Lonca in follicular lymphoma (FL) in H1 2021: The Company continues to consider rapid expansion opportunities for Lonca across other non-Hodgkin lymphoma indications. Following consultation with the FDA, the Company plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Lonca in patients with relapsed or refractory FL.

Dosed first patient in Phase 1b clinical trial of Cami in combination with pembrolizumab for treatment of solid tumors: Earlier this month, the Company announced that the first patient was dosed with Cami in combination with pembrolizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor, in an ongoing Phase 1b trial in patients with selected advanced solid tumors. Based on preclinical data and initial pharmacodynamic data from the Phase 1b monotherapy trial, the Company has expanded the Phase 1b trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and antitumor activity of Cami in combination with pembrolizumab in select solid tumors. Pharmacokinetic and biomarker data from the Phase 1b trial were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020, and preclinical data were published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer

Announced multiple abstracts accepted for presentation at ASH: The Company announced earlier in November that six clinical abstracts and two preclinical abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, including an oral presentation of Cami Phase 2 data in Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and poster presentations of Lonca subgroup data from the pivotal Phase 2 LOTIS 2 trial in relapsed or refractory DLBCL and the Phase 1b pivotal trial of Lonca combined with ibrutinib in relapsed or refractory DLBCL and MCL.

Amended 2013 collaboration and license agreement with Genmab for Cami: In October 2020, the Company and Genmab agreed to amend their original 2013 agreement to allow the Company to continue the development and commercialization of Cami. Under the amendment, Genmab agreed, among other things, to convert its economic interest into a mid-to-high single-digit royalty on net sales.

Completed upsized public offering: In September 2020, the Company completed an upsized public offering of 6,000,000 common shares at a price of $34.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately $204 million.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones:

FDA feedback on BLA submission for Lonca for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

Initiation of a pivotal Phase 2 trial of Lonca in relapsed refractory FL in the first half of 2021.

Reporting of interim results from the pivotal Phase 2 trial of Cami in HL in the first half of 2021.

Potential FDA approval and launch of Lonca in mid-2021.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were $494.4 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $115.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

R&D expenses were $32.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $30.5 million for the same quarter in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased share-based compensation expense.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses

G&A expenses were $20.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.3 million for the same quarter in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increased number of Commercial employees, increased costs due to new commercial activities and increased share-based compensation expense.

Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss

Net loss was $20.3 million, or a net loss of $0.29 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $31.3 million, or a net loss of $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter in 2019. The net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 includes a $33.9 million non-cash gain related to the changes in fair value of derivatives associated with the convertible loans under the Convertible Credit Facility with Deerfield. The decrease in fair value was driven by the decrease in the Company's share price from June 30, 2020. In addition, net loss included share-based compensation expense of $11.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.2 million for the same quarter in 2019.

Adjusted net loss was $41.3 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $31.1 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter in 2019. The increase in adjusted net loss was primarily driven by higher employee headcount across the organization and costs associated with the build out of the Company's commercial organization in preparation for the anticipated launch of Lonca in 2021.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company develops ADCs by applying its decades of experience in this field and using next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology to which ADC Therapeutics has proprietary rights for its targets. Strategic target selection for PBD-based ADCs and substantial investment in early clinical development have enabled ADC Therapeutics to build a deep clinical and research pipeline of therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development.

Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402), the Company's lead product candidate, has been evaluated in a 145-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that showed a 48.3% overall response rate (ORR), which exceeded the target primary endpoint. In September 2020, ADC Therapeutics submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking accelerated approval for Lonca for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. Camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), the Company's second lead product candidate, is being evaluated in a 100-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) after having shown in a Phase 1 clinical trial an 86.5% ORR in HL patients at the dose selected for Phase 2. The Company is also evaluating Cami as a novel immuno-oncology approach for the treatment of various advanced solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS, this document also contains certain non-IFRS financial measures based on management's view of performance including:

Adjusted net loss

Adjusted net loss per share

Management uses such measures internally when monitoring and evaluating our operational performance, generating future operating plans and making strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We believe that these adjusted financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and facilitate operating performance comparability across both past and future reporting periods. These non-IFRS measures have limitations as financial measures and should be considered in addition to, and not in isolation or as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. When preparing these supplemental non-IFRS measures, management typically excludes certain IFRS items that management does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Furthermore, management does not consider these IFRS items to be normal, recurring cash or non-cash operating expenses; however, these items may not meet the IFRS definition of unusual or non-recurring items. Since non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized definitions and meanings, they may differ from the non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies, which reduces their usefulness as comparative financial measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider these adjusted financial measures alongside other IFRS financial measures.

The following items are excluded from adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share:

Shared-Based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation from our adjusted financial measures because share-based compensation expense, which is non-cash, fluctuates from period to period based on factors that are not within our control, such as our stock price on the dates share-based grants are issued. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

Certain Other Items: We exclude certain other significant items that may occur occasionally and are not normal, recurring operating expenses, cash or non-cash, from our adjusted financial measures. Such items are evaluated by management on an individual basis based on both quantitative and qualitative aspects of their nature and generally represent items that, either as a result of their nature or significance, management would not anticipate occurring as part of our normal business on a regular basis. While not all-inclusive, examples of certain other significant items excluded from our adjusted financial measures would be: changes in the fair value of derivatives, and the effective interest expense, associated with the Convertible Credit Facility with Deerfield, as well as transaction costs associated with debt or equity issuances that are expensed pursuant to IFRS.

See the attached Reconciliation of IFRS Measures to Non-IFRS Measures for explanations of the amounts excluded and included to arrive at the non-IFRS financial measures for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

ADC Therapeutics SA Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (in KUSD except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contract revenue 2,340 Operating expense Research and development (32,155 (30,541 (93,480 (77,113 General and administrative (20,273 (2,302 (47,782 (8,894 Total operating expense (52,428 (32,843 (141,262 (86,007 Loss from operations (52,428 (32,843 (141,262 (83,667 Other income (expense) Other income 145 1,433 423 1,433 Convertible loans, derivatives, change in fair value income (expense) 33,868 (45,393 Convertible loans, first tranche, derivative, transaction costs (1,571 Financial income 163 729 732 2,035 Financial expense (1,940 (32 (2,879 (105 Exchange differences (139 (360 (210 (428 Total other income (expense) 32,097 1,770 (48,898 2,935 Loss before taxes (20,331 (31,073 (190,160 (80,732 Income tax benefit (expense) 3 (268 (201 (467 Net loss (20,328 (31,341 (190,361 (81,199 Net loss attributable to: Owners of the parent (20,328 (31,341 (190,361 (81,199 Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.29 (0.62 (3.09 (1.68

ADC Therapeutics SA Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in KUSD) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 494,416 115,551 Other current assets 12,003 7,055 Total current assets 506,419 122,606 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,502 1,376 Right-of-use assets 3,402 4,898 Intangible assets 9,814 8,434 Other long-term assets 389 368 Total non-current assets 15,107 15,076 Total assets 521,526 137,682 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 6,146 3,329 Other current liabilities 22,633 15,430 Lease liabilities, short-term 1,051 1,132 Current income tax payable 91 52 Convertible loans, short-term 2,642 Total current liabilities 32,563 19,943 Non-current liabilities Convertible loans, long-term 33,788 Convertible loans, derivatives 73,190 Lease liabilities, long-term 2,605 3,899 Defined benefit pension liabilities 3,113 2,684 Other non-current liabilities 208 Total non-current liabilities 112,904 6,583 Total liabilities 145,467 26,526 Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 6,314 4,361 Share premium 981,032 549,922 Treasury shares (4 (100 Other reserves 27,642 5,473 Cumulative translation adjustment 5 69 Accumulated losses (638,930 (448,569 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 376,059 111,156 Total liabilities and equity 521,526 137,682

ADC Therapeutics SA Reconciliation of IFRS Measures to Non-IFRS Measures (Unaudited) (in KUSD except for share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, in KUSD (except for share and per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss (20,328 (31,341 (190,361 (81,199 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense (i) 10,988 216 27,512 356 Convertible loans, derivatives, change in fair value (income) expense (ii) (33,868 45,393 Convertible loans, first tranche, derivative, transaction costs (iii) 1,571 Effective interest expense (iv) 1,913 2,781 Adjusted net loss (41,295 (31,125 (113,104 (80,843 Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.29 (0.62 (3.09 (1.68 Adjustment to net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.29 1.25 0.01 Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.58 (0.62 (1.84 (1.67 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 70,914,300 50,626,246 61,613,177 48,448,085

(i) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity awards issued to our directors, management and employees. The fair value of awards is computed at the time the award is granted and is recognized over the vesting period of the award by a charge to the income statement and a corresponding increase in other reserves within equity. These accounting entries have no cash impact.

(ii) Change in the fair value of the convertible loan derivatives results from the valuation at the end of each accounting period of the derivatives associated with the convertible loans, as explained in note 11 "Convertible notes" to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. There are several inputs to these valuations, but those most likely to provoke significant changes in the valuations are changes in the value of the underlying instrument (i.e., changes in the price of our common shares) and changes in expected volatility in that price. Any change in the estimated probability of the regulatory approval of Lonca would directly affect the valuation related to the second tranche. These accounting entries have no cash impact.

(iii) The transaction costs allocated to the convertible loan first tranche derivative represent actual costs. These are not expected to recur on an ongoing basis.

(iv) Effective interest expense relates to the increase in the value of our convertible loan in accordance with the effective interest method. As the initial value of the loan is recorded net of the value of the embedded derivative, the increase in the loan value necessary to attain the amount necessary to fund the cash outflows of interest payments, repayment of capital and exit fee is considerably higher than the payments of interest at coupon rate and of the exit fee.

