Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 255.99p INCLUDING current year revenue 256.52p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 250.07p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---