Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 11-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 330.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 331.59p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 330.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 331.60p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---