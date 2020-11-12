MedX Health Corp.: MedX Health to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on November 17th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / MedX Health Corp. ("MedX", or the "Company") (TSXV:MDX), a Company focused on becoming the leader in teledermatology, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on Tuesday, November 17th at 4:00PM (EST) / 1:00PM (PST), and will host virtual one-on-one meetings with interested investors throughout the conference, which runs November 16 -18. To register, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/ .

During the presentation, MedX's CEO, Robert von der Porten, and Mike Druhan, President, Dermatology Products & Services, will provide an overview of the Company's fully integrated telemedicine platform specializing in dermatology and how its platform is being deployed to revolutionize skin cancer detection methods.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

ABOUT MEDX:

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy on DermSecure telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy technology. SIAscopy is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are Health Canada, FDA, TGA and CE cleared for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality photobiomodulation therapeutic and dental lasers to provide drug-free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. www.medxhealth.com .

ABOUT THE INVESTOR SUMMIT:

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To request complimentary investor registration, please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

