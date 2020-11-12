

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR):



-Earnings: -$55.6 million in Q4 vs. $41.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.81 in Q4 vs. $0.61 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44.7 million or $0.59 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.81 per share -Revenue: $763.0 million in Q4 vs. $719.0 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENERGIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de