Dextcloud, an API "Low Code Application Platform" (LCAP) startup based in the UK, announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Citi. Dextcloud's technology rapidly develops and deploys API and Event-driven business applications to streamline enterprise service creation and increase efficiency.

Dextcloud has started a pilot with Citi to accelerate the transformation of its Commercial Bank Digital Service offerings by increasing its agility to create customer experiences and help better leverage Citi's core technology platforms. Dextcloud previously worked closely with Citi Innovation Labs in London to enhance their solution to meet Citi's operational and regulatory requirements, including on-premise deployment to allow a broader-range of use-cases to be addressed.

Citi's investment in Dextcloud is a continuation of the firm's strategic investments in Low Code technology providers that support its digitisation of manual-intensive tasks across the firm and increase speed to market.

Dextcloud provides companies with a Low Code framework to bring together pre-existing application components that are dispersed across a firm's back-end, internal infrastructure. It simplifies access to data and applications spread across multiple platforms and geographies, enabling the automation of key business functions and allows companies to remain focused on their core business objectives and remain competitive.

"Citi's investment in Dextcloud is an important step in our goal to continuously improve our client services," stated Stuart Riley, Head of Citi's Institutional Clients Group Operations Technology. "By working with Dextcloud, we are able to develop client-centric solutions at a quicker pace, lower the barriers for our colleagues to develop these solutions, and automate manual tasks that allow our developers to focus on higher valued projects."

"Dextcloud is building an innovative platform which allows businesses to rapidly create digital services using Low Code methodology to increase efficiency and reduce risk. This is important especially in distributed and regulated enterprises like Citi," said Manish Sharma, CEO and co-founder, Dextcloud. "This strategic investment underlines Citi's commitment to backing new innovation and embracing Low Code and API-driven orchestration as a strategic initiative, and it provides an important launchpad for Dextcloud to grow and expand further into other large environments."

With Citi's investment, Dextcloud will be able to continue to build and enhance their products at a faster pace that will support adoption of the technology across the financial services industry.

Dextcloud:

Dextcloud was founded in 2017 in London by data centre applications and technology consultant Manish Sharma, leveraging his extensive experience in designing and building large scale distributed systems to design a Low Code, API and Event-driven toolkit to simplify and accelerate applications development. Dextcloud operates globally, currently supporting customers in Fintech and Retail as well as medium to large organisations looking after reducing costs, enhancing developer productivity and increasing efficiency.

Additional information may be found at www.dextcloud.com Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter info@dextcloud.com Request a demo.

Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

