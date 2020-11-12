

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) announced that Alan Hoskins has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2021. The Board has elected Mark LaVigne, President and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Hoskins as next CEO.



Hoskins will continue to serve as a Director, upon election at the 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, and as an advisor to the company until September 30, 2021.



The Board has approved a new share repurchase program for up to 7.5 million shares. This replaced the prior authorization that was outstanding.



Energizer Holdings, Inc. reported fourth quarter adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.59 compared to $0.93, prior year. Net sales were $763.0 million compared to $719.0 million, a year ago.



For fiscal 2021, the company projects: adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.95 to $3.25; and net sales growth in the range of 2% to 4%.



The company is withdrawing its pre-pandemic targets for 2022 of $700 million in adjusted EBITDA and $400 million in adjusted free cash flow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENERGIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de