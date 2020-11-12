Guard life sincerely, moving forward together undoubtedly.

Being the largest ventilator supplier in 2020, having supplied more than 50,000 units of ventilators around the world during the pandemic of COVID19, Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd has always had as their mission: "Guard life sincerely." This became their solid promise to all the people. At the end of this year, with better healthcare solutions, the latest innovations and product developments, Aeonmed and Heyer Medical AG will attend the virtual.MEDICA 2020 as their 17th journey in these extraordinary medical events. Acquired by Aeonmed, the 137-yr-old Heyer will be reborn like a phoenix.

19 years Founded in 2001, as a leading manufacturer in life support medical devices, Aeonmed has been accumulated fruitful experiences in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service for 19 years. When faced up to with the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, which had led to an exponential explosion in the demand of ventilators all over the world, Aeonmed took their social responsibility without a single pause, and thanks to the accumulation in the field and all the effort that everyone in Aeonmed made, they can try to save people as many as possible.

17 years Medica is widely known as the largest medical equipment exhibition in the world, and 2020 is the 17th year that Aeonmed collaborates with this honored exhibition. virtual.MEDICA 2020 gives the opportunity for all the people who are still eager to communicate with each other in the field. As they keep investing on innovation and focusing on the feedback from customers, Aeonmed tries to bring new changes to everyone and has a positive attitude to link up with every collaborator.

137 years Located in Bad Ems Germany, one of the most famous places for therme and spa, Heyer focuses on respiratory therapy for more than 100 years. After the wholly-owned acquisition, and fulfilling a bunch of comprehensive product lines, including solutions in OR and ICU, Heyer has started a brand-new journey with a more colorful future.

2020 is a year full of difficulties and opportunities. With dedication in medical developments and determination to guard lives sincerely, Aeonmed and Heyer will move forward hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder!

