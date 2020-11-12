

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM, BAM_A.TO) reported third quarter net income per share of $0.10 compared to $0.61, a year ago. FFO per Brookfield share increased to $0.65 from $0.54. Third quarter revenues were $16.25 billion compared to $17.87 billion, previous year.



On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2020.



