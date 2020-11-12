Anzeige
WKN: A1J56E ISIN: US5840702055 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CORO GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORO GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
12.11.2020
Coro Global Inc. to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB:CGLO), a fintech company creating a new payment system where gold can be used in everyday transactions as easily as fiat currencies, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Coro Global Inc.

Coro Global Inc. is a Miami, Florida-based fintech company that is creating a new financial payment system where gold can be used as money in everyday transactions as easily as fiat currencies. Coro's platform is powered by cutting-edge Distributed Ledger Technology, allowing customers to send and receive global payments and exchange currency, including gold, seamlessly and securely.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Coro Global Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615952/Coro-Global-Inc-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th

