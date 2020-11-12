Recruiter.com Group, Inc. to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:RCRT), recruiting professional talent faster through AI and the largest network of professional employment recruiters, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online functioning AI platform with the world's largest network of professional employment recruiters. We empower businesses of all sizes to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of experienced, on-point recruiters and AI job-matching technology.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

