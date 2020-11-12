Technavio has been monitoring the gambling market and it is poised to grow by USD 231.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. According to the report, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the market. However, factors such as declining prices of smartphones and the developments in communication networks infrastructure have increased the popularity of online gambling. This is expected to increase the number of online gambling users, thereby foster market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the gambling market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The lottery segment led the market in 2019.



Use of AI in online gambling.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024.



888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, Caesars Entertainment Corp., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, and William Hill Plc are the top players in the market.



The market is driven by the high penetration of smartphones. However, the ban on gambling advertisements might hamper growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, Caesars Entertainment Corp., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, and William Hill Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the high penetration of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities, the ban on gambling advertisements is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this gambling market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Gambling Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The Gambling Market is segmented as below:

Type Lottery Betting Casino

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America

Platform Offline Online



Gambling Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gambling market report covers the following areas:

Gambling Market Size

Gambling Market Trends

Gambling Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the use of AI in online gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the Gambling Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Gambling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist gambling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gambling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gambling market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Lottery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Betting Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Casino Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform placement

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

888 Holdings Plc

bet365 Group

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

INTRALOT SA

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

MGM Resorts International

William Hill Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

