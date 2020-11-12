AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, November 12
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
("AECI" or the "Company")
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 23 November 2020:
|Bond code:
|AECI03
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155227
|Coupon:
|4,952%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 6 376 547,95
|Bond code:
|AECI04
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155235
|Coupon:
|5,002%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 3 864 558,90
|Interest period:
|21 August 2020 to 22 November 2020
|Payment date:
|23 November 2020
|Date Convention:
|Following Business Day
Woodmead, Sandton
12 November 2020
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de