Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Reports Strong Q3-2020 Results and Declares First Dividend

ENDEAVOUR REPORTS STRONG Q3-2020 RESULTS AND DECLARES FIRST DIVIDEND

Record cash flow per share l Net debt reduced by $298m to $175m l First dividend declared at attractive yield

HIGHLIGHTS

Q3-2020 production increased by 64% over Q2-2020 to 244koz while AISC decreased by $33/oz to $906/oz

Production expected to continue to increase in Q4-2020 due to Boungou restart and ramp-up of Kari Pump at Houndé

On track to achieve full year pro forma production guidance of 995-1,095koz at an AISC of $865-$915/oz

Record Operating Cash Flow before working capital of $223m or $1.37/share for Q3-2020; $427m or $3.33/share for YTD-2020

Adjusted Net Earnings of $72m or $0.44/share in Q3-2020; $159m or $1.24/share for YTD-2020

Significant deleveraging during Q3-2020 as Net Debt decreased by $298m to $175m

Healthy leverage ratio as Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA stands at below 0.3x compared to 1.94x last year

First dividend of $60m or $0.37/share declared, representing an attractive yield of 1.6%

A total of 2.0Moz of M&I resources and 0.8Moz of P&P reserves were added across Houndé, Ity and Fetekro

Fetekro Project is being fast tracked to PFS stage for Q1-2021, potential to become another cornerstone asset

George Town, November 12, 2020 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020, with highlights provided in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Endeavour Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

in US$ million unless otherwise specified. THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Sept. 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 - YTD PRODUCTION AND AISC HIGHLIGHTS Gold Production, koz 244 149 181 565 473 +19% Gold Sold, koz 262 150 185 586 477 +23% Realized Gold Price2, $/oz 1,841 1,689 1,443 1,714 1,338 +28% All-in Sustaining Cost1, $/oz 906 939 803 912 817 +12% All-in Sustaining Margin1,3, $/oz 935 750 639 802 520 +54% CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS 1 All-in Sustaining Margin4 245 112 118 470 248 +89% All-in Margin5 211 73 106 364 174 +109% Operating Cash Flow Before Non-Cash Working Capital 223 85 110 427 217 +97% Operating Cash Flow Before Non-Cash Working Capital, $/share 1.37 0.77 1.00 3.33 1.98 +68% Operating Cash Flow 202 57 96 385 182 +112% Operating Cash Flow, $/share 1.24 0.52 0.88 3.00 1.65 +82% PROFITABILITY HIGHLIGHTS Revenues 482 253 267 1,005 638 +57% Adjusted EBITDA1 256 120 123 506 258 +96% Net Earnings Attr. to Shareholders1 59 (37) (32) 48 (46) n.a. Net Earnings1, $/share 0.36 (0.34) (0.29) 0.37 (0.42) n.a. Adjusted Net Earnings Attr. to Shareholders1 72 53 33 159 37 n.a. Adjusted Net Earnings per Share1, $/share 0.44 0.48 0.30 1.24 0.33 n.a BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS1 Net Debt 175 473 608 175 608 (71)% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio 0.29 1.00 1.94 0.29 1.94 (85)%

1This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the MD&A. 2Realized Gold Price inclusive of Karma stream; 3Realized Gold Price less All-in Sustaining Cost per ounce; 4Net revenue less All-in Sustaining Costs; 5Net revenue less All-in Sustaining Costs and Non-Sustaining capital.

Sebastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with our strong performance during the third quarter, which positions us to achieve our annual guidance set at the beginning of the year despite the ongoing challenges presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Net Debt has decreased by 71% over the last 12 months, with nearly $300 million reduced during the third quarter alone, allowing the Group to boast a healthy leverage ratio of below 0.3x as we quickly approach a net cash position. We look forward to delivering a record-breaking fourth quarter, as we expect an even stronger performance given the restart at Boungou, higher grades at Houndé and the end of the rainy season.

Given our strong balance sheet and expected robust free cash flow generation, we are pleased to announce our first dividend at an attractive yield as part of our capital allocation framework and strategy of maximizing shareholder value. Our goal is to maintain a similar dividend yield until we have reached a targeted net cash position of $250 million. Once this targeted net cash position is reached, we would be well positioned to re-assess our capital allocation priorities, which include increasing our shareholder return program.



In addition to increasing our cash flow generation in the short term, we are also well positioned to deliver medium and longer-term value creation. We see potential to continue to optimize and extend the mine lives at both Ity and Houndé and are now deploying the same strategy at the recently acquired, and swiftly integrated, Boungou and Mana mines. We are also continuing to build optionality within our portfolio by aggressively advancing our attractive pipeline of projects, where efforts are currently being prioritized on fast tracking our Fetekro Project to a pre-feasibility study in Q1-2021.

The progress we have made across our business over recent years is bearing fruit as we have created a compelling investment proposition. We are now focused on further enhancing our capital markets appeal, by paying dividends and evaluating a secondary listing, both with a focus on driving incremental investor demand through notably increased index inclusions."

ENDEAVOUR DECLARES FIRST DIVIDEND

Endeavour is pleased to announce that, based on its expected robust free cash flow generation, its Board of Directors has declared a first dividend of $60 million for the 2020 fiscal year, payable in early Q1-2021. This first dividend equates to approximately $0.37 per share (C$0.48 per share) and represents a 1.6% yield based on Endeavour's closing price on November 11, 2020. The Company expects to announce the record date later in Q4-2020.

This first dividend sets the path to a sustainable dividend policy, based on its capital allocation framework and its strategy of maximizing long term shareholder value. Following the payment of this first dividend, the Board of Directors expects to declare future dividends on a semi-annual basis, with the goal of maintaining a similar dividend yield until it has reached a targeted net cash position of $250 million. Once that target is reached, the Company would be well positioned to re-assess its capital allocation priorities, which may include augmenting its shareholder return program.

UPCOMING CATALYSTS

The key upcoming expected catalysts are summarized in the table below.

Table 2: Key Upcoming Catalysts

TIMING CATALYST Q4-2020 Houndé Higher production due to the ramp-up of high grade Kari Pump deposit Q4-2020 Boungou Higher production due to restart of mining which provides higher-grade mill feed Q1-2021 Corporate Payment of first dividend Q1-2021 Houndé Maiden reserve estimate for Kari Center and Kari Gap Q1-2021 Fetekro Pre-Feasibility Study (plant size expected to be doubled to 3.0Mtpa)

COVID-19 UPDATE

Since the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Endeavour has focused on the well-being of its employees, contractors and local communities, while ensuring business continuity. In addition, host governments in Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali have taken strict and pro-active measures to minimize overall exposure in their countries.

Protecting the well-being of employees, contractors, and local communities

Endeavour has implemented a range of preventative measures across all its sites, including social distancing, health screening, augmented hygiene and restricted access to sites.

Endeavour operates in close coordination with the national health authorities and is using the epidemiological surveillance system it developed to assist host countries (Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali) with the monitoring and tracking of the pandemic in these countries.

Endeavour's donations of key medical equipment and supplies to regional, community and on-site medical centers continued during the quarter across all three countries of its projects and operations.

A range of community programs were implemented during the quarter including micro-credit programs, which help to support people in host communities whose livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic, and e-learning programs in Burkina Faso to facilitate access to distance learning for students.

Business continuity response plan

In early March 2020, Endeavour put in place a business continuity plan to mitigate the risks and potential impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has three levels of response: Level 1, which the Group is currently operating under, involves a range of preventative measures including temperature checks, restricted access to sites, social distancing, increased hygiene standards and mandatory quarantine periods for employees arriving in-country, while otherwise continuing operations as normal. Level 2 is designed to be initiated should COVID-19 become more prevalent in the countries in which the Group operates and involves comprehensive restrictions on movement into and out of the mines. Under these circumstances, Endeavour's mines would be isolated, but mining operations and the shipment of gold would continue. Level 3 involves the full or partial suspension of mining and processing operations.

Each of Endeavour's operations are continuing to operate at normal levels with gold shipments and sales continuing, albeit with increased health and safety measures and decreased efficiencies in some parts of the operations.

Employees in a role that enabled them to work from home were asked to do so. The Corporation's cloud-based strategy ensured that employees could access all the relevant applications, systems and collaboration tools that they needed to perform their duties. In addition, the cyber security response was updated and is constantly tracked in light of the increased cyber security risk generally observed during the pandemic.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Continued strong safety record for the Group, with a low Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate ("LTIFR") of 0.14 for the trailing 12 months.

Endeavour remains on track to achieve its pro forma Group FY-2020 production guidance of 995 - 1,095koz at an AISC of $865 - $915/oz, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth quarter is expected to be the strongest quarter of the year given the recent restart of mining operations at Boungou and the processing of higher grade ore from the Kari Pump deposit at Houndé.

Table 3: Pro Forma Group Production and AISC1

YTD-2020 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE Gold Production, koz 722 995 - 1,095 All-in Sustaining Cost1, $/oz 929 865 - 915

1This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the MD&A. Endeavour believes that operating and financial figures for SEMAFO are representative of the period ended June 30, 2020 as the Transaction closed on July 1, 2020. Figures presented and disclosed relating to SEMAFO operations represent classifications and calculations performed using consistent historical SEMAFO methodologies. Potential differences may include, but not limited to, classification of corporate costs and operating expenses, classification of mining, processing, and site G&A costs, classification of capitalized waste as sustaining and non-sustaining, valuation of stockpiles and gold in circuit. Pro forma information has not been adjusted and is comprised of the simple sum of information provided for each of Endeavour and SEMAFO.

Q3-2020 consolidated production amounted to 244koz, an increase of 95koz or 64% over Q2-2020, due to the addition of the Mana and Boungou mines, as well as increased production at Houndé, Karma and Agbaou, which was slightly offset by a modest decrease at Ity. AISC decreased by $33/oz or 4% to $906/oz as lower costs at Houndé and Ity, as well as the addition of Mana and Boungou, more than offset increased costs at Agbaou and Karma and higher royalty costs due to the strong gold price.

YTD-2020 consolidated production amounted to 565koz, an increase of 92koz or +19% over YTD-2019 as a full nine months of Ity and the addition of Mana and Boungou more than offset an expected decline in production at Agbaou. AISC increased due to expected increases at Agbaou, Ity and Houndé, as well as the addition of a full quarter of operations at Mana, which were partially offset by lower unit corporate costs and the addition of the low cost Boungou mine.

Table 4: Consolidated Group Production

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Sept. 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 (All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis) Agbaou 25 24 36 77 103 Ity Heap Leach - - - - 3 Ity CIL 44 47 64 152 130 Karma 22 20 26 70 69 Houndé 62 57 55 175 168 Mana 60 - - 60 - Boungou 30 - - 30 - GROUP PRODUCTION 244 149 181 565 473

Table 5: Consolidated Group All-In Sustaining Costs

(All amounts in US$/oz) THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Sept. 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Agbaou 1,139 955 767 1,013 780 Ity Heap Leach - - - - 1,086 Ity CIL 774 784 575 727 580 Karma 1,073 952 901 959 962 Houndé 865 965 954 966 857 Mana 896 - - 896 - Boungou 752 - - 752 - Corporate G&A 20 34 33 26 36 GROUP AISC 906 939 803 912 817

AGBAOU MINE

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights

Production remained flat as an increased proportion of the mill feed was comprised of higher grade fresh ore, which compensated for the guided reduction in plant throughput. Total tonnes mined increased by 16% as activities focused on the deeper elevation and fresh material zones of the North pit and the South pit with marginal contribution from the West pit. Tonnes of ore mined decreased due to greater emphasis on waste extraction, as demonstrated by the significant increase in the overall strip ratio. Tonnes milled decreased due to the planned higher proportion of fresh ore in the mill feed. Processed grades increased as a result of higher grade ore from the fresh zones of the North pit and the South pit which were partially offset by lower grade stockpiles used to supplement the plant feed. Recovery rates remained stable at 94%.

The AISC increased mainly due to higher sustaining capital, royalties and unit G&A costs offset by lower unit mining and processing costs. Mining unit costs decreased from $2.76 to $2.66 per tonne mined despite mining harder ore and normal rainy season impacts, due to the volume effect of increased tonnes mined. Processing unit costs decreased from $8.88 to $8.52 per tonne mainly due to savings in power cost due to lower tonnes milled. Sustaining capital costs increased from $1.4 million to $3.9 million primarily due to the higher capitalized waste as deferred sustaining capital from H1-2020 was incurred during this quarter.

Non-sustaining capital remained low, marginally increasing from $0.3 million to $0.4 million.

YTD-2020 vs YTD-2019 Insights

As guided, production decreased due to lower grades while tonnage processed and recovery rates remained flat.

AISC increased as a result of higher unit mining costs, unit processing costs, higher royalties and lower ounces sold which were offset by lower sustaining capital and G&A unit costs.

Table 6: Agbaou Quarterly Performance Indicators

For The Quarter Ended Q3-2020 Q2-2020 Q3-2019 Tonnes ore mined, kt 527 659 589 Total tonnes mined, kt 6,095 5,248 6,236 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 10.56 6.97 9.59 Tonnes milled, kt 641 675 672 Grade, g/t 1.29 1.14 1.77 Recovery rate, % 94 94 95 PRODUCTION, KOZ 25 24 36 Cash cost/oz 879 801 607 AISC/OZ 1,139 955 767

Table 7: Agbaou Year to Date Performance Indicators

For The Nine Months Ended YTD-2020 YTD-2019 Tonnes ore mined, kt 1,943 1,604 Total tonnes mined, kt 17,777 19,009 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 8.15 10.85 Tonnes milled, kt 2,048 2,037 Grade, g/t 1.25 1.64 Recovery rate, % 94 94 PRODUCTION, KOZ 77 103 Cash cost/oz 779 597 AISC/OZ 1,013 780

Q4 and 2020 Outlook

Production is expected to increase in Q4-2020 over Q3-2020 due to higher processed grades and tonnage. As such, Agbaou is expected to achieve the bottom end of its FY-2020 production guidance range of 115,000-125,000 ounces and the middle of its AISC guidance range of $940-$990 per ounce despite higher royalty costs.

Mining is expected to continue principally in the North and South pits with contributions from West pit 5 ceasing during the quarter. Throughput is expected to increase following the end of the rainy season while recovery rates are expected to slightly decrease due to greater volumes of harder fresh ore processed.

Sustaining capital spend for FY-2020 is expected to be below initial guidance of $17.0 million (of which $10.7 million has been incurred to date) due to less capitalized waste, while non-sustaining capital is expected to be in line with the guided $1.0 million (of which $0.9 million has been incurred to date).

Exploration Activities

An exploration program of up to $2.0 million was planned for 2020 with the aim of continuing to test targets located along extensions of known deposits and on parallel trends.

Minimal work was done thus far as Côte d'Ivoire exploration efforts were concentrated on Ity and Fetekro.

BOUNGOU MINE

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights

Production remained flat as increased plant throughput offset the lower-grade mill feed, as higher-grade ore stockpiles were prioritized in the previous quarter. Mining operations restarted in Q3-2020, with activities focused on extracting readily available ore with no drill and blast requirements utilizing a local surface haulage contractor. Tonnes milled increased due to increased mill availability despite a seven day shut for full liner changes in both the SAG Mill and Vertical Tower Mill ("VTM"). The plant feed originated mainly from stockpiled material, which was supplemented by easily accessible high grade ore from the pits. As expected, the processed grade decreased due to the declining grade profile of the available ore stockpiles. Recovery rates remained flat as the characteristics of the ore milled remained similar to Q2-2020.

As expected, AISC increased due the processing of lower grade stockpiles and a higher royalty costs. Open pit mining unit costs amounted to $11.7 per tonne, which are relatively high due to the use a surface works contractor with small excavator and trucks on an hourly hire basis to accelerate access to higher grade ore whilst the main contractor mobilized to site. Although not overly productive, this option did bring additional ounces forward into Q3-2020. Processing unit cost decreased from $39.30 to $35.12 per tonne as a result of increased volumes of ore processed, despite being impacted by a seven day shutdown for full liner changes in both the SAG Mill and VTM. Sustaining capital of $0.5 million increased from $0.1 million in Q2-2020 mainly due to planned road maintenance cost.

Non-sustaining capital of $0.8 million was flat over Q2-2020 with expenditure which relates to infrastructure upgrades and the construction of the air strip.

Table 8: Boungou Quarterly Performance Indicators

For The Quarter Ended Q3-2020 Q2-2020 Tonnes ore mined, kt 124 - Total tonnes mined, kt 294 - Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 1.38 - Tonnes milled, kt 308 270 Grade, g/t 3.15 3.69 Recovery rate, % 94 94 PRODUCTION, KOZ 30 31 Cash cost/oz 621 598 AISC/OZ 752 710

Table 9: Boungou Year to Date Performance Indicators

For The Nine Months Ended YTD-2020 Tonnes ore mined, kt 124 Total tonnes mined, kt 294 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 1.38 Tonnes milled, kt 778 Grade, g/t 3.88 Recovery rate, % 94 PRODUCTION, KOZ 91 Cash cost/oz 561 AISC/OZ 681

Q4 and 2020 Outlook

Production and AISC are expected to improve in Q4-2020 due to the restart of mining operations, and as such Boungou is expected to achieve the top half of its FY-2020 pro forma production guidance of 130,000 - 150,000 ounces at an AISC at the bottom half of the previously guided $680 - 725 per ounce.

As announced in early September, Endeavour awarded the mining contract to SFTP Mining BF S.A.R.L ("SFTP"), a West African mining contractor, who also provides mining services at Endeavour's Karma mine. SFTP immediately began to mobilize mining equipment and personnel and, to accelerate the restart, SFTP purchased a some of the on-site fleet from the previous contractor.

Mining, drilling, and blasting activities have ramped up in early Q4-2020 and are expected to reach the contracted amount of approximately 2.0 million tonnes per month in Q4-2020. During Q4-2020, mining activities are expected to focus on the West pit, while preparing the East pit for grade control drilling in 2021.

Exploration Activities

In 2020, a $1.0 million exploration program was planned, which comprised 5,000 meters of reverse circulation drilling.

Exploration activities are expected to resume in Q4-2020, targeting near-mill targets.

HOUNDÉ MINE

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights

Production increased due to higher processed grades which more than offset the slightly lower throughput, while the recovery rate remained consistent with Q2-2020. Total tonnes mined declined by 14% due to the normal rainy season impact, however tonnes of ore mined increased by 15% due to the commencement of mining at Kari Pump. Ore continued to be sourced primarily from the Vindaloo Main, Vindaloo Central and Kari Pump pits and supplemented Bouéré and Vindaloo North pits. Mining activities commenced at the high grade Kari Pump deposit during the quarter, with over 60,000 meters of grade control drilling completed, pre-stripping is well underway and first ore extraction achieved. The strip ratio was lower than guided due to a greater focus on ore extraction from the Vindaloo pits and Kari Pump. Tonnes milled remained flat, despite the rainy season, as oxide ore from Kari Pump offset the impact of greater volumes of fresh ore from Vindaloo. Average processed grades increased due to the benefit of higher grade ore from Vindaloo Main and Vindaloo Central, which was supplemented by high grade Kari Pump ore. Recovery rates remained flat.

AISC decreased mainly due to a decrease in sustaining capital, lower processing unit costs and slightly higher sales volumes which more than offset higher royalties and higher mining and G&A unit costs. Mining unit costs increased from $2.15 to $2.74 per tonne due to the impact of the rainy season (lower volumes, more pumping and lower mining and haulage efficiencies), coupled with higher maintenance costs due to timing of planned work, plus higher grade control drilling and drill and blast costs associated with mining greater volumes of Vindaloo fresh ore. Processing unit costs decreased from $14.31 to $13.11 per tonne, despite the rainy season, as costs were higher in Q2-2020 due to mill liner replacement. Sustaining capital decreased decreased from $11.1 million to $7.0 million due to lower waste classified as sustaining capital.

Non-sustaining capital increased from $5.8 million to $7.3 million, higher than initial guidance, with the aim of accelerating the development of the Kari area (more waste extraction, advanced timeline for resettlement, and additional satellite mining infrastructure).

YTD-2020 vs YTD-2019 Insights

Production increased due to slightly higher processed tonnes and grades with recovery rates remaining flat. AISC increased due to higher sustaining waste capitalization, higher royalty costs and a shift to mining and processing a higher proportion of harder fresh ore.

Table 10: Houndé Quarterly Performance Indicators

For The Quarter Ended Q3-2020 Q2-2020 Q3-2019 Tonnes ore mined, kt 1,231 1,072 661 Total tonnes mined, kt 9,933 11,509 10,354 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 7.07 9.73 14.67 Tonnes milled, kt 1,010 1,035 1,015 Grade, g/t 2.06 1.91 1.85 Recovery rate, % 92 92 92 PRODUCTION, KOZ 62 57 55 Cash cost/oz 600 632 687 AISC/OZ 865 965 954

Table 11: Houndé Year to Date Performance Indicator

For The Nine Months Ended YTD-2020 YTD-2019 Tonnes ore mined, kt 3,204 2,346 Total tonnes mined, kt 32,754 28,896 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 9.22 11.32 Tonnes milled, kt 3,111 3,092 Grade, g/t 1.91 1.84 Recovery rate, % 92 93 PRODUCTION, KOZ 175 168 Cash cost/oz 656 649 AISC/OZ 966 857

Q4 and 2020 Outlook

Production is expected to significantly improve in Q4-2020 over Q3-2020 due to higher processed grades. Houndé is expected to achieve the top end of its FY-2020 production guidance range of 230,000 - 250,000 ounces and the mid-range of its AISC guidance of $865-$895 per ounce in light of higher royalty costs.

Higher grade ore is planned to be processed in Q4-2020 with mill feed from Vindaloo Main and Central supplemented by Kari Pump while mill throughput and recovery rates are expected to remain flat. Greater waste extraction is expected as mining activities continue to ramp up at Kari Pump and as the delayed stripping at Vindaloo is continued.

Sustaining capital spend for FY-2020 is expected to be significantly below the initial guidance of $49.0 million (of which $29.9 million has been incurred to date) mainly due to lower volumes of waste extracted during the year which impacts the stripping ratio and thus allocation to capital. Non-sustaining capital spend for FY-2020 is expected to amount to approximately $25.0 million (of which $14.9 million has been incurred to date), higher than the initial guidance of $10.0 million, primarily due to a greater focus on the development of the Kari area including pre-stripping, fencing and infrastructure and resettlement costs for Kari Pump, plus land compensation for the newly discovered Kari West and Centre deposits, which has been brought forward in order to secure that area for mining in 2021.

Exploration

An exploration program of $11.0 million totaling approximately 94,000 meters was initially planned for 2020, with the aim of delineating additional resources in the Kari area and at the Vindaloo South and Vindaloo North targets. In addition, other targets such as Dohoun and Sia/Sianikoui were expected to be tested.

In YTD 2020, $17.0 million was spent, comprised of nearly 74,000 meters drilled, with up to 11 rigs active. Over 44,000 meters were drilled for geotechnical and metallurgical purposes at Kari West, Kari Centre and Kari Gap, and sterilization and grade control at Kari Pump. A small reconnaissance drilling campaign at Vindaloo North Target 3, Sianikoui, Mambo and Marzipan was also conducted and yielded positive initial results.

An updated resource estimate, incorporating 554,000 additional Indicated ounces for the entire Kari area, was published in early Q3-2020.

Maiden reserves for Kari Center, Gap, South and Pump Northeast are expected in Q1-2021.

ITY MINE

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights

Production decreased slightly as higher throughput and gold recoveries largely offset the lower processed grades. Total tonnes mined increased significantly (up 18%), despite the rainy season, as additional mining equipment was added in late Q2-2020 with the aim of accelerating the development of several larger pits to provide greater operating flexibility. Mining in Q3-2020 prioritized pit cut-backs at the higher grade Ity and Bakatouo deposits. Tonnes milled increased by 11% due to a higher proportion of oxide material as well as higher mill availability and utilization following completion of plant maintenance during Q2-2020. Two power screens were commissioned in late Q3-2020 which assisted in feeding high moisture oxide content through the surge bin. Processed grade decreased slightly more than guided due to the focus on completing pit cut-backs, which consequently resulted in ore extraction being constrained to lower grade oxide ore available in upper mine areas and lower grade stockpiles supplementing the plant feed. Recovery rates increased as a higher proportion of oxide material was fed through the plant as a result of the change in mining sequence.

AISC decreased due primarily to the lower strip ratio, an increase in gold sold, higher recovery rates, and lower unit processing costs, which were partially offset by higher unit mining and G&A costs, and higher royalty expenses. Mining unit costs increased from $3.12 to $3.81 per tonne mined due to the higher load and haul cost associated with using ADTs, timing of equipment maintenance costs, increased proportion of fresh material, which required increased drill and blast and the higher costs associated with mining in the rainy season. Processing unit costs decreased from $11.96 to $11.27 per tonne due to a higher proportion of oxide material processed and higher mill throughput. Sustaining capital remained consistent with prior periods at $2.2 million

Non-sustaining capital decreased from $10.7 million to $3.7 million due to the completion of the Tailings Storage Facility ("TSF") raise in Q2-2020 and less waste capitalization of the new Colline Sud pit, which was accelerated and largely completed in Q2-2020.

YTD-2020 vs YTD-2019 Insights

Production increased as the Ity CIL plant operated for the full nine month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to lesser production time for the same period in 2019 with commercial production declared on April 8, 2019. AISC increased as guided due to increased sustaining capital related to the component change-out associated with heavy mining equipment and higher royalties associated with the higher gold price.

Table 12: Ity CIL Quarterly Performance Indicators

For The Quarter Ended Q3-2020 Q2-2020 Q3-2019 Tonnes ore mined, kt 2,352 1,650 1,639 Total tonnes mined, kt 6,323 5,374 3,222 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 1.69 2.26 0.97 Tonnes milled, kt 1,307 1,180 1,183 Grade, g/t 1.34 1.59 1.94 Recovery rate, % 81 77 88 PRODUCTION, KOZ 44 47 64 Cash cost/oz 616 639 509 AISC/OZ 774 784 575

Table 13: Ity CIL Year to Date Performance Indicators

For The Nine Months Ended YTD-2020 YTD-2019 Tonnes ore mined, kt 5,911 4,162 Total tonnes mined, kt 16,923 10,447 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 1.86 1.51 Tonnes milled, kt 3,897 2,375 Grade, g/t 1.52 1.99 Recovery rate, % 81 89 PRODUCTION, KOZ 152 130 Cash cost/oz 599 522 AISC/OZ 727 580

Q4 and 2020 Outlook

Production is expected to improve in Q4-2020 over Q3-2020 due to higher processed grades. Due to lower than planned Q2-2020 performance (as previously described) and a lower than anticipated Q3-2020 performance (due to the stronger focus on conducting pit cut-backs), Ity's full year production is expected be below the guidance range of 235,000 - 255,000 ounces and AISC is expected to be above the guidance of $630 - $675 per ounce, which also reflects the higher royalty costs. The short-term compromises made are expected to position Ity for a stronger performance in Q4-2020 and into 2021. Endeavour remains on track to achieve its Group 2020 guidance, as Ity's performance is expected to be offset by stronger performance across other mines.

Plant feed in Q4-2020 is expected to be sourced primarily from higher-grade sulfide ore at the Daapleu pit, while continuing to be supplemented by ore from smaller satellite pits and lower grade historic heap dumps. The proportion of higher-grade fresh ore is expected to increase whilst throughput and recovery rates are expected to decline in line with the metallurgical characteristics of Daapleu sulphide ore processed.

The Tables 14 and 15 below illustrate the various mining activities since operations began in early 2019. In 2020, Daapleu has been the main ore source with contributions from satellite deposits and historical heap leach dumps. Following the completion of the TSF lift in Q2-2020 (brought forward due to the plant volumetric upsize finalized in Q4-2019), mining in Q3-2020 prioritized pit cut-backs at the higher-grade Ity and Bakatouo deposits. Once these cut-backs are completed in 2021, the mine will be better positioned to source ore from several large deposits in order to optimize the plant feed based on metallurgical characteristics, rather than currently being constrained to mainly Daapleu.

Table 14: Ity CIL 2019 Mining Focus

Pit /Activity Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Ity (main pit) Ore Ore & waste Bakatouo (main pit) Ore Daapleu (main pit) Pre-strip Ore Historical HL and stockpiles Ore TSF TSF build (starter dam)

Table 15: Ity CIL 2020 Mining Focus

Pit /Activity Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Ity (main pit) Ore & waste Cut-back Bakatouo (main pit) Ore Cut-back Daapleu (main pit) Waste stripping Ore Historical HL and stockpiles Ore Colline Sud (satellite) Pre-strip Ore TSF TSF (lift 2)

Sustaining capital spend is expected to increase in Q4-2020 due to a stronger focus on accelerating the cut-backs at the Ity and Bakatouo pits. In addition, several plant optimization initiatives have been identified to increase the plant capacity from 5.0Mtpa to 5.6Mtpa with minimal capital spend. These initiatives are expected to commence in Q4-2020 and be completed in 2021 during scheduled maintenance downtimes. Sustaining capital spend is expected to total approximately $13.0 million for FY-2020 (of which $5.7 million has been incurred to date), compared to the initially guided $8.0 million.

Non-sustaining capital spend for FY-2020 is expected to be in line with the guided amount of approximately $35.0 million (of which $25.4 million has been incurred to date) with Q4 activity primarily related to the commencement of the TSF lift 3, Le Plaque haul road and compensation, river diversions and the Ity pit cut-back.

Exploration Activities

An exploration program of up to $14.0 million totaling approximately 100,000 meters was initially planned for 2020, with the aim of growing the Le Plaque, Bakatouo, and Daapleu deposits, and testing other targets such as Floleu and Samuel.

In YTD-2020, $13 million was spent, comprised of over 85,000 meters drilled, with eight rigs active over the greater Ity area. The majority of drilling was focused on the Le Plaque area and on near-mill targets such as Verse West and Leach pad and Daapleu SW.

As announced on July 7, 2020, drilling has resulted in a 43% increase in Le Plaque's Indicated resource estimate to 689,000 ounces. In addition, several other nearby targets have also been identified. At least 15,000 meters of drilling aimed at testing Le Plaque extensions and other nearby targets are planned for the remainder of 2020.

KARMA MINE

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights

Production increased due to the recovery of some of the gold locked up in the heap during the previous quarter, which offset the lower grade, recovery rate and tonnage stacked. Total tonnes mined decreased by 9% due to the slowdown caused by the rainy season. Ore tonnes mined decreased by 22% due to the higher strip ratio associated with both the Kao North and GG1 pits. Ore tonnes stacked decreased due to the lower capacity to stack the wet oxide ore during the rainy season (similar overall utilization as Q2-2020 though lower average throughput rate). The stacked grade decreased due to a higher proportion of lower grade ore from the GG1 pit and low grade stockpiles used to supplement the stacked ore. Recovery rates decreased due to the leach characteristics of the high proportion of GG1 ore stacked.

AISC increased mainly due to higher unit processing costs and royalties, which were partially offset by lower unit mining costs and sustaining capital. Mining unit costs decreased from $2.38 to $2.15 per tonne due to mining efficiencies with the new mining contractor. Processing unit costs increased from $6.56 to $7.43 per tonne due to higher use of cyanide and cement associated with the larger proportion of GG1 ore stacked. Sustaining capital costs decreased from $2.0 million to $1.5 million due to decreased capitalized waste at the Kao North pit.

Non-sustaining capital spend decreased from $3.8 million to $1.7 million.

YTD-2020 vs YTD-2019 Insights

As guided, production increased due to the higher throughput rate associated with the upgrades to the stacking system.

AISC decreased as a result of lower unit processing and G&A costs, a lower strip ratio and an increase in ounces sold.

Table 16: Karma Quarterly Performance Indicators

For The Quarter Ended Q3-2020 Q2-2020 Q3-2019 Tonnes ore mined, kt 1,011 1,288 948 Total tonnes mined, kt 4,391 4,802 4,358 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 3.35 2.73 3.60 Tonnes stacked, kt 1,192 1,238 919 Grade, g/t 0.76 0.81 1.17 Recovery rate, % 72 80 79 PRODUCTION, KOZ 22 20 26 Cash cost/oz 861 723 765 AISC/OZ 1,073 952 901

Table 17: Karma Year to Date Performance Indicators

For The Nine Months Ended YTD-2020 YTD-2019 Tonnes ore mined, kt 3,528 2,838 Total tonnes mined, kt 14,146 14,787 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 3.01 4.21 Tonnes milled, kt 3,544 3,061 Grade, g/t 0.86 0.89 Recovery rate, % 79 81 PRODUCTION, KOZ 70 69 Cash cost/oz 768 834 AISC/OZ 959 962

Q4 and 2020 Outlook

Production is expected to increase slightly in Q4-2020 over Q3-2020 due to an increased stacked tonnage following the end of the rainy season, however FY-2020 production is expected to be slightly below the guidance range of 100,000 - 110,000 ounces. Despite higher royalty costs, Karma is expected to achieve the mid-range of AISC FY-2020 guidance of $980 - $1,050 per ounce.

Mining activity is expected to continue at the Kao North pit and GG1 throughout the remainder of the year. Ore stacked grades are expected to be consistent with those seen in Q3-2020 as low grade stockpiles continue to supplement the ore stacked.

Sustaining capital spend for FY-2020 is expected to be below the guided amount of approximately $9.0 million (of which $4.2 million has been incurred YTD-2020).

Non-sustaining capital spend for FY-2020 is expected to be in line with guidance of approximately $9.0 million (of which all $7.6 million has been incurred YTD-2020).

Exploration Activities

An exploration program of up to $2.0 million was planned for 2020 with the aim of in-fill drilling and testing extensions of known deposits.

Minimal work has been done thus far in 2020 as Burkina Faso exploration efforts were focused on the numerous Houndé exploration targets.

MANA MINE

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights

Production increased significantly due to higher processed grades (following stronger underground production and mining of the final open pit benches at Siou), greater throughput and higher recovery rates. Total tonnes mined from the open pit operations increased by 38% due to an increase in availability of mining and drilling equipment, which also resulted in an increase in ore extraction by 19% despite the higher strip ratio. Ore extraction focused on the Siou and Wona pits, while pre-stripping activities were conducted at the Wona pit. Tonnes of ore mined from the underground operation increased by 43% as Q2-2020 activities were impacted by a temporary halt to underground operations as a result of the implementation of preventive COVID-19 measures. Ore tonnes processed increased, despite the higher proportion of fresh blend in the feed, as Q2-2020 was impacted by a shortage of mill feed due to the halt to underground mining operations and mill downtime following a quarantine period associated with changing rosters for COVID. The processed grade increased due higher underground and open pit mined grades, while lower grade stockpiles supplemented Q2-2020 feed. Recovery rates increased due to the higher proportion of ore feed from the underground operation which has higher associated recovery rates.

AISC decreased due to higher gold sales and lower underground and open pit unit mining costs which more than offset the higher gold royalties. Open pit mining unit costs decreased from $4.50 to $3.67 per tonne due to an increase in volumes mined and higher equipment availability which increased efficiencies. Underground unit mining costs per tonne moved decreased from $58.8 to $47.1 per tonne due to the increase in volumes mined. Processing unit costs remained flat at $21.54 per tonne as the benefit of greater volumes processed was offset by larger quantities of fresh ore. Sustaining capital decreased from $11.9 million to $4.8 million, less than guided, due to lower underground development costs and less waste classified as sustaining capital.

Non-sustaining capital increased from $0.5 million to $9.9 million, more than guided, due to the stronger focus on conducting pre-stripping activities at Wona North Stage 4 pit.

Table 18: Mana Quarterly Performance Indicators

For The Quarter Ended Q3-2020 Q2-2020 OP tonnes ore mined, kt 465 390 OP total tonnes mined, kt 6,416 4,272 OP strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 12.80 9.94 UG tonnes ore mined, kt 197 138 Tonnes milled, kt 593 546 Grade, g/t 3.43 2.84 Recovery rate, % 95 93 PRODUCTION, KOZ 60 48 Cash cost/oz 711 857 AISC/OZ 896 1,251

Table 19: Mana Year to Date Performance Indicators

For The Nine Months Ended YTD-2020 OP tonnes ore mined, kt 1,067 OP total tonnes mined, kt 15,275 OP strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 13.32 UG tonnes ore mined, kt 498 Tonnes milled, kt 1,804 Grade, g/t 2.91 Recovery rate, % 94 PRODUCTION, KOZ 157 Cash cost/oz 726 AISC/OZ 1,034

Q4 and 2020 Outlook

Mana's pro forma production is expected to achieve the top half of FY-2020 production guidance range of 185,000 - 205,000 ounces and the mid-range of pro forma AISC guidance of $1,050 - $1,125 per ounce despite higher royalty costs.

Following a stronger Q3-2020, production is expected to be lower in Q4-2020 with the completion of the Siou open pit and higher proportion of ore from Wona, while throughput and recoveries are expected to decline slightly due to this expected change in the ore blend.

Sustaining capital spend is expected to increase slightly in Q4-2020, however is expected to be significantly below the initially guided FY-2020 amount of $70.0 million on a pro forma basis (of which $33.8 million has been incurred to date) due to a greater focus on non-sustaining underground development and pre-stripping activity at Wona. Consequently, non-sustaining capital spend is expected to increase in Q4-2020 and to approximately $25.0 million for FY-2020 on a pro forma basis (of which $10.0 million has been incurred to date), higher than the initial guidance of $2.0 million which is however offset by the lower expected sustaining capital spend.

Exploration Activities

In 2020, a pro forma $3.0 million budget was established to follow up targets identified by geological review with minimal work completed thus far and $1.0 million spent year to date.

In Q3-2020, a total of over 4,000 meters of underground drilling was conducted with the aim of infill drilling a portion of the Inferred material at the southern end of the Siou underground deposit.

In Q4-2020, reconnaissance drill programs of 27,000 meters RC and 8,000 meters core will commence, designed to evaluate northeast continuations of oxide mineralization at both the Kona (immediately north of Wona) and Siou open pits. In addition, a surface drill program of 15,000 meters is planned to evaluate continuations of underground high grade ore shoots at the northeast and southwest ends of the Siou deposit.

FETEKRO PROJECT UPDATE

While the main focus for 2020 is on cash flow generation, Endeavour is continuing to build optionality within its portfolio by progressing exploration and studies in its project pipeline.

During the quarter, Endeavour announced a 108% increase in Indicated resources to 2.5Moz at an average grade of 2.40 g/t Au for its Fetekro Project in Côte d'Ivoire. Within the same announcement, Endeavour also presented the results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") at Fetekro, based on the previously announced 1.2Moz Indicated resource and a 1.5Mtpa gravity/CIL plant, which demonstrated robust project economics as shown in Table 20 below.

Table 20: PEA Highlights

Total Life of Mine Gold contained processed 1.0Moz Average recovery rate 95% Gold production 0.95Moz Cash costs $592/oz AISC $697/oz Upfront capital cost $268m Pre-tax NPV5% based $1,500/oz $372m Pre-tax IRR based $1,500/oz 37%

While progressing on engineering design work, Endeavour recently received confirmation that no further infill drilling or metallurgical testing are required for the reserve estimation process. As such, rather than publishing an updated PEA in Q4-2020, Endeavour has decided to fast track Fetekro to Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") stage, which is targeted for completion in Q1-2021.

The PFS will be based on the updated 2.5Moz Indicated resource (compared to 1.0Moz for the PEA) and will define a production scenario based on a 3.0Mtpa mill throughput (compared to 1.5Mtpa for the PEA). Given its strong exploration potential, Endeavour believes that Fetekro has the potential to become a cornerstone asset with a target of +200koz per annum over 10 years at low AISC.

In order to meet the Q1-2021 PFS delivery date, and given the expected strong results, Endeavour is currently prioritizing efforts during the following months on Fetekro over other projects within its pipeline.

At least 15,000 meters of drilling aimed at extending the Fetekro resource and testing nearby targets are planned in Q4-2020.

EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

The YTD-2020 Group consolidated exploration spend was $44 million, inclusive of approximately $4.0 million of costs related to geotechnical studies, metallurgical testing and grade control drilling. Details by asset are provided in the mine sections above.

A total of 234,866 meters were drilled during YTD-2020, with the majority conducted in H1-2020 ahead of the rainy season. The main areas of focus were Houndé and Ity near-mine exploration, aimed at extending their mine lives to beyond 10 years, and Fetekro with the aim adding optionality to Endeavour's project pipeline. In addition, the greenfield program includes a 5,000-meter drilling campaign on the Tanda/Bondoukou property in Côte d'Ivoire, which has yielded positive results.

The exploration budget was increased by $5.0 million to $45.0-$50.0 million post the acquisition of SEMAFO, with exploration efforts on the newly acquired assets ramping up in Q4-2020.

Table 21: Consolidated Exploration Expenditures

(in US$ million unless otherwise stated) Q3-2020 Q2-2020 YTD-2020 Ity 1 6 13 Houndé 4 7 17 Fetekro 2 5 10 Agbaou - - - Karma - - - Kalana - - - Boungou - n.a - Mana 1 n.a 1 Other greenfield 1 1 3 TOTAL 9 19 44

Amounts include expensed, sustaining, and non-sustaining exploration expenditures. Amounts may differ from MD&A due to rounding

CASH FLOW BASED ON ALL-IN MARGIN APPROACH

The table below presents the cash flow for Endeavour for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, based on the All-In Margin, with accompanying notes below.

Table 22: Consolidated Cash Flow Based on All-In Margin Approach

THREE MONTHS

ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Sept. 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 In US$ million unless otherwise specified. GOLD PRODUCTION, koz 244 149 181 565 473 GOLD SOLD, koz (Note 1) 262 150 185 586 477 Gold Price, $/oz (Note 2) 1,841 1,689 1,443 1,714 1,338 REVENUE 482 253 267 1,005 638 Total cash costs (179) (101) (114) (396) (301) Royalties (Note 3) (33) (18) (14) (68) (35) Corporate costs (5) (5) (6) (15) (17) Sustaining mining capital spend (Note 4) (20) (17) (15) (56) (37) ALL-IN SUSTAINING MARGIN (Note 5) 245 112 118 470 248 Less: Non-sustaining mining capital spend (Note 6) (26) (22) (8) (66) (37) Less: Non-sustaining exploration capital spend (Note 7) (8) (17) (4) (40) (37) ALL-IN MARGIN 211 73 106 364 174 Changes in working capital and long-term assets (Note 8) (19) (28) (13) (38) (44) Taxes paid (Note 9) (34) (20) (21) (62) (52) Interest paid, financing fees and lease repayments (Note 10) (24) (16) (16) (60) (50) Cash settlements on hedge programs and gold collar premiums (Note 11) (8) (17) (2) (25) (3) NET FREE CASH FLOW 127 (8) 54 179 26 Growth project capital (Note 12) 0 (2) (6) (4) (92) Greenfield exploration expense (1) (2) (4) (4) (10) M&A, restructuring and asset sales / purchases (Note 13) (20) 9 0 (20) 0 Cash acquired on acquisition of SEMAFO (Note 14) 93 0 0 93 0 Cash paid on settlement of DSUs and PSUs (2) 0 0 (2) (1) Deposit paid on reclamation liability bond (1) 0 0 (1) 0 Net equity proceeds / (dividends) (Note 15) 100 0 (5) 100 (5) Reimbursement of expenditures on mining interest (Note 16) 22 0 0 22 0 Foreign exchange (losses) /gains 2 1 5 2 0 Other (expenses) /income 0 (4) (2) (1) (1) Proceeds (repayment) of long-term debt (Note 17) (150) 0 0 (30) 80 CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) FOR THE PERIOD 172 (6) 42 333 (4)

Certain line items in the table above are NON-GAAP measures. For more information and notes, please consult the Company's MD&A.

NOTES:

Gold sales increased by 95koz in Q3-2020 compared to Q2-2020 as a result of increased sales across all mines in addition to contributions from the Mana and Boungou mines, which were acquired on July 1, 2020. Gold sales increased in YTD-2020 compared to YTD-2019 due to higher production at Houndé, Karma and Ity (which was commissioned in Q2-2019), in addition to the newly acquired Mana and Boungou mines. The realized gold price for YTD-2020 was $1,714/oz compared to $1,338/oz for YTD-2019, inclusive of the Karma stream and short term gold contracts. The Karma stream amounted to 5,000 ounces sold in Q3-2020 and 15,000 ounces sold in YTD-2020 at 20% of spot prices. The short term gold contracts, amounted to 74,839 ounces in Q3-2020 at $1,796/oz, and 124,235 ounces for YTD-2020 at an average price of $1,762/oz. The Company has no further gold hedges outstanding. Royalties increased from $119/oz in Q2-2020 to $125/oz in Q3-2020. The YTD-2020 royalty rate was $116/oz, up by $44/oz on YTD-2019, due to both the higher realized gold price and an increase in the underlying royalty rate based on the applicable sliding scale (above a spot gold price of $1,300/oz, government royalty rates in Burkina Faso increase from 4.0% to 5.0%, and above a spot gold price of $1,600/oz rates increase from 4% to 5% in Côte d'Ivoire). As shown in the table below, the sustaining capital expenditure from existing mines decreased slightly for Q3-2020 over Q2-2020 due to an increase at Agbaou, which was more than offset by a decrease at Houndé, while Ity and Karma remained flat. The sustaining capital expenditure from existing mines for YTD-2020 increased compared to the corresponding period of 2019 due to scheduled waste capitalization at Houndé and Ity. Further details by asset are provided in the above mine sections.

Table 23: Sustaining Capital

In US$ million unless otherwise specified. THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Sept. 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Agbaou 4 1 4 11 13 Ity CIL 2 2 0 6 0 Karma 2 2 1 4 3 Houndé 7 11 10 30 20 Sustaining capital from existing mines 15 17 15 50 37 Mana 5 n.a. n.a. 5 n.a. Boungou 1 n.a n.a 1 n.a Consolidated sustaining capital 20 n.a n.a 56 n.a

The All-In Sustaining Margin from existing mines for Q3-2020 and YTD-2020 increased by $25 million and $115 million respectively, as a result of the higher realized gold price and increase in gold sales (described in Notes 1 and 2) which was partially offset by higher cash costs, royalties, and higher mine sustaining capital spend (specifically during H1-2020). The newly acquired SEMAFO assets significantly contributed to the consolidated All-In Sustaining Margin for Q3-2020, with $107 million on a combined basis.

Table 24: All-in Sustaining Margin

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED In US$ million unless otherwise specified. Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Houndé 62 45 31 134 87 Ity 52 43 59 155 105 Agbaou 18 20 26 55 61 Karma 11 10 8 34 10 All-in Sustaining Margin from existing mines 143 117 123 378 263 Boungou 40 n.a n.a 40 n.a Mana 67 n.a n.a 67 n.a Corporate (5) n.a n.a (15) n.a Consolidated All-in Sustaining Margin 245 n.a n.a 470 n.a

As shown in the table below, the non-sustaining capital expenditure from existing mines decreased significantly for Q3-2020 over Q2-2020 mainly due to a sharp decrease at Ity. The non-sustaining capital spend from existing mines for YTD-2020 increased compared to the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the TSF raise and waste capitalization at Ity and waste capitalization and resettlement costs for the Kari Pump area at Houndé, while spend decreased at Agbaou and Karma. Further details by asset are provided in the above mine sections.

Table 25: Non-Sustaining Capital

In US$ million unless otherwise specified. THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Sept. 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Agbaou 0 0 2 1 7 Ity 4 11 0 25 0 Karma 2 4 4 8 16 Houndé 7 6 1 15 11 Non-sustaining capital from existing mines 13 21 7 49 33 Mana 10 n.a n.a 10 n.a Boungou 1 n.a n.a 1 n.a Non-mining 2 1 1 6 4 Consolidated non-sustaining capital 26 n.a n.a 66 n.a

The non-sustaining exploration capital spend for YTD-2020 continued to remain high, in line with Endeavour's strategic objective of unlocking exploration value through its aggressive drilling campaign. Spend in Q3-2020 decreased as the majority of the exploration work planned for FY-2020 was conducted in H1-2020, ahead of the rainy season. The tables below summarize the Q3-2020 and YTD-2020 working capital movements

Table 26: Working Capital Movement - Q3-2020 compared to Q2-2020

THREE MONTHS ENDED In US$ million unless otherwise specified. Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Q3-2020 Comments Trade and other receivables (13) (11) Mainly due to an increase in gold sales receivable at Ity. Trade and other payables (1) (10) Settlement of accounts payable in normal course of business. Inventories 1 (7) Prepaid expenses and other (8) - Mainly due to additional contractor prepayments for Boungou restart. Changes in long-term assets 2 - Movement due to transfers to current assets and decreases in long term inventory at Ity and Karma. Total (19) (28)

Table 27: Working Capital Movement - YTD-2020 compared to YTD-2019

NINE MONTHS ENDED In US$ million unless otherwise specified. Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 YTD-2020 Comments Trade and other receivables (31) 14 Increase in receivable, increase in VAT receivable at Karma and Hounde, and an increase in gold sales receivable at Ity. Trade and other payables (8) (22) Settlement of accounts payable in the normal course of business. Inventories 4 (20) Increase mainly due to decrease in dore bars and consumables at Mana and Boungou. Prepaid expenses and other (8) (8) Prepaid expenses remained flat. Changes in long-term assets 4 (8) Increased due to an inflow from BCM related to the Tabakoto sale. Total (38) (44)

Taxes paid increased by $13.5 million in Q3-2020 compared to Q2-2020. This was due to corporate income tax payments made at Ity and Houndé of $9.7 million and $6.5 million respectively. Taxes paid in YTD-2020 increased by $10.3 million compared to the previous year mainly due to increased corporate income tax payments at Agbaou.

Table 28: Tax Payments

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Sept. 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 In US$ million unless otherwise specified. Agbaou 8 12 4 20 4 Karma 0 0 0 0 0 Ity 17 8 10 25 13 Houndé 7 1 6 14 31 Kalana 0 0 0 0 0 Taxes paid for existing mines 32 20 20 58 49 Mana 0 n.a n.a 0 n.a Boungou 1 n.a n.a 1 n.a Exploration 0 0 0 2 0 Corporate 0 0 2 0 3 Consolidated taxes paid 34 20 21 62 52

The interest paid, financing fees and lease repayments increased in Q3-2020 compared to Q2-2020 as the convertible notes coupon is payable during the first and third quarters. The amount for YTD-2020 increased slightly compared to the corresponding period of YTD-2019 mainly due to interest payment on equipment leases at Ity, as well as the interest accrued from the $120.0m drawn from the RCF during Q2-2020 which was subsequently repaid in Q3-2020. Cash settlements on hedge programs for YTD-2020 includes a $32 million realized loss on gold collar, and an inflow of $7 million related to short-term forward sales in YTD-2020. The collar expired at the end of June 2020 with the final payment on the collar in early Q3-2020. Growth project spend decreased from $92 million in YTD-2019 to $4 million in YTD-2020 as the Ity CIL plant was completed in Q1-2019. The amount for YTD-2020 of $4 million relates mainly to the Kalana project. M&A, restructuring and asset sale activities in Q3-2020 includes $19 million in acquisition and restructuring costs. YTD-2020 includes an inflow $12 million related to the sale of mining equipment spare parts to the contract miner at Karma, which was offset by a $5 million payment for the additional interest in Ity Mine and $26 million in acquisition and restructuring costs. Represents the cash acquired through the SEMAFO acquisition. In Q3-2020, net proceeds of $100 million were received from the La Mancha investment, who exercised its anti-dilution right in support of the SEMAFO acquisition. Relates to the reimbursement received from a mining contractor, which was previously capitalized as part of Karma plant expenditures. $120 million was drawn on the RCF as a proactive measure in Q1-2020 to secure the Company's liquidity as part of its COVID-19 business continuity program. In Q3-2020, a repayment of $150 million was made.

NET CASHFLOW, NET DEBT AND LIQUIDITY SOURCES

The table below summarizes operating, investing, and financing activities, main balance sheet items and the resulting impact on the Company's Net Debt position, with notes provide below.

Table 29: Cash Flow and Net Debt Position for Endeavour

THREE MONTHS

ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED In US$ million unless otherwise specified. Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Sept 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept 30,

2019 Net cash from (used in), as per cash flow statement: Operating activities (Note 18) 202 57 96 385 182 Investing activities (Note 19) 42 (48) (33) (64) (211) Financing activities (Note 20) (75) (16) (21) 9 25 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3 1 0 3 0 INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH 172 (6) 42 333 (4) Cash position at beginning of period 352 357 78 190 124 CASH POSITION AT END OF PERIOD (Note 21) 523 352 120 523 120 Equipment financing (Note 22) (58) (64) (89) (58) (89) Convertible senior bond (Note 23) (330) (330) (330) (330) (330) Drawn portion of revolving credit facility (Note 24) (310) (430) (310) (310) (310) NET DEBT POSITION (Note 25) 175 473 608 175 608 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio (Note 25) 0.29x 1.00x 1.94x 0.29x 1.94x Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (annualized Q3-2020) ratio (Note 25) 0.17x n.a. n.a. 0.17x n.a.

Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDA are Non-GAAP measures. For a discussion regarding the company's use of Non-GAAP Measures, please see "note regarding certain measures of performance" in the MD&A.

NOTES:

In Q3-2020, net cash flow from operating activities increased by $144 million compared to Q2-2020 mainly due to the consolidation of the SEMAFO assets, higher gold sales from the Company's existing assets and higher realized gold price which were partially offset by higher royalties, cash costs, taxes and acquisition and restructuring costs. The Q3-2020 figure also includes a $22 million reimbursement received from a mining contractor, which was previously capitalized as part of Karma plant expenditures.

Net cash flow from operating activities for YTD-2020 was $385 million, up $204 million compared to YTD-2019. The increase was mainly driven by a $367 million increase in revenues (due to SEMAFO acquisition, Ity CIL commissioning in Q2-2019, and a realized higher gold price), a $6 million decrease in exploration costs, a $10 million decrease in taxes paid, and a $2 million decrease in corporate costs. These items were partially offset by a $91 million increase in cash costs, a $33 million increase in royalty costs, $26 million in acquisition and restructuring costs and a $29 million increase in settlements related to the gold collar. Net cash used in investing activities for Q3-2020 included an inflow of $93 million as result of the cash acquired as part of the SEMAFO acquisition, while expenditures on mining interests increased due to the larger portfolio of assets.

Net cash used in investing activities for YTD-2020 amounted to $64 million, down $148 million compared to YTD-2019, due to a decrease in growth spend as the Ity CIL construction was completed in Q1-2019. Also included in the YTD-2020 number is $12 million of proceeds for the sale of the fleet at Karma and associated spares, as part of the shift to contractor mining, and a $5 million payment for the increased Ity ownership (contingent consideration based on ounces discovered). Net cash generated in financing activities for YTD-2020 was $9 million, which is inclusive of the proceeds from the $100 million La Mancha investment as part of the SEMAFO acquisition. In Q1-2020, as a precaution relating to the COVD-19 pandemic, $120 million was drawdown on the RCF, which was repaid in Q3-2020 along with the SEMAFO Macquarie loan facility of $30 million. The YTD-2020 financing activity movement also includes interest payments of $28 million and repayments of $30 million on finance lease obligations. At quarter-end, Endeavour's liquidity remained strong with $523 million of cash on hand and $120 million undrawn on the RCF. The equipment finance lease obligations decreased in Q3-2020 due to scheduled lease payments. In 2018, Endeavour issued a $330 million convertible note, maturing in February 2023. The $120 million drawdown made in Q1-2020 was reimbursed in Q3-2020. Net Debt amounted to $175 million at quarter-end, a decrease of $433 million compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The leverage ratio, Net Debt / Consolidated adj. EBITDA (based on last twelve month), sharply improved over the quarter, decreasing from 1.00 times to 0.29 times. Based on annualizing the Q3 adj. EBITDA, which may be considered as a more relevant metric given that the SEMAFO transaction closed on July 1, 2020, the ratio stands at 0.17 times.

OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE

Operating cash flow amounted to a record $202 million in Q3-2020 (or $1.24 per share outstanding), an increase of $144 million compared to Q2-2020 mainly driven by increased production and a higher realized gold price.

Operating cash flow increased by $204 million in YTD-2020 compared to YTD-2019, amounting to $385 million or $3.00 per share in total. Further insights have been provided in Note 18 above.

Table 30: Operating Cash Flow Per Share

In US$ million unless otherwise specified. QUARTER ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Sept. 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30

2019 CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 202 57 96 385 182 Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares, in millions 163 111 110 128 110 OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE 1.24 0.52 0.88 3.00 1.65

Operating Cash Flow Per Share is a NON-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the Company's use of NON-GAAP Measures, please see "note regarding certain measures of performance" in the MD&A.

Operating cash flow before non-cash working capital for Q3-2020 amounted to a record $223 million (or a record $1.37 per share) in Q3-2020 due to the stronger performance across Endeavour's assets and the accretive nature of the SEMAFO transaction. The increase of $137 million over Q2-2020, is further explained in note 19 above.

Operating cash flow before non-cash working capital increased by $210 million in YTD-2020 compared to YTD-2019, amounting to $427 million or $3.33 per share.

Table 31: Operating Cash Flow Before Non-Cash Working Capital Per Share

In US$ million unless otherwise specified. QUARTER ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Sept. 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30

2019 CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 202 57 96 385 182 Add back changes in non-cash working capital (21) (28) (14) (42) (36) OPERATING CASH FLOWS BEFORE NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL 223 85 110 427 217 Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares, in millions 163 111 110 128 110 OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE BEFORE NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL 1.37 0.77 1.00 3.33 1.98

Operating Cash Flow Per Share is a Non-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the Company's use of Non-GAAP Measures, please see "note regarding certain measures of performance" in the MD&A.

ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to shareholders amounted to $72 million in Q3-2020 (or $0.44 per share), an increase of $20 million compared to Q2-2020 despite a $80 million increase in depreciation (associated to the inclusion of SEMAFO assets and its purchase price allocation) and despite a $66 million increase in income tax expense.

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to shareholders amounted to $159 million in YTD-2020 (or $1.24 per share), an increase of $122 million compared to YTD-2019 due to the benefit of higher production at a higher realized gold price and the consolidation of the SEMAFO assets.

Adjustments made in Q3-2020 and YTD-2020 relate mainly to the loss on financial instruments, deferred income tax, share based compensation, and acquisition and restructuring costs.

Table 32: Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings

In US$ million unless otherwise specified. QUARTER ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Sept. 30

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30

2019 TOTAL NET EARNINGS 68 (23) (24) 81 (28) Adjustments (see MD&A) 6 92 67 105 85 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS 74 69 44 186 57 Less portion attributable to non-controlling interests 2 16 11 27 20 ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 72 53 33 159 37 Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares, in millions 163 111 110 128 110 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) 0.44 0.48 0.30 1.24 0.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Adjusted Net Earnings is a Non-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the Company's use of Non-GAAP Measures, please see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" in the MD&A.





NON-IFRS MEASURES

Some of the indicators used by Endeavour in this press release represent non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are presented as they can provide useful information to assist investors with their evaluation of the pro forma performance. Since the non-IFRS performance measures presented in the below sections do not have any standardized definition prescribed by IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial performance measures are defined below and reconciled to reported IFRS measures.

Endeavour believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors may find that the total cash cost per ounce sold provided useful information to assist investors with their evaluation of performance and ability to generate cash flow from its operations.

All-in sustaining cost represents the total cash cost plus sustainable capital expenditures and stripping costs presented per ounce sold. Endeavour believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors may find that the all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold better meets their needs by assessing its operating performance and its ability to generate free cash flow.

APPENDIX 1: PRODUCTION AND AISC BY MINE2

ON A QUARTERLY BASIS

(on a 100% basis) AGBAOU ITY CIL KARMA HOUNDÉ MANA BOUNGOU Q3-20 Q2-20 Q3-19 Q3-20 Q2-20 Q3-19 Q3-20 Q2-20 Q3-19 Q3-20 Q2-20 Q3-19 Q3-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q2-20 Physicals Total tonnes mined - OP1 000t 6,095 5,248 6,236 6,323 5,374 3,222 4,391 4,802 4,358 9,933 11,509 10,354 6,416 4,272 294 0 Total ore tonnes - OP 000t 527 659 589 2,352 1,650 1,639 1,011 1,288 948 1,231 1,072 661 465 390 124 0 Open pit strip ratio1 W:t ore 10.56 6.97 9.59 1.69 2.26 0.97 3.35 2.73 3.60 7.07 9.73 14.67 12.80 9.94 1.38 0.00 Total ore tonnes - UG 000t - - - - - - - - - - - - 197 138 - - Total tonnes milled 000t 641 675 672 1,307 1,180 1,183 1,192 1,238 919 1,010 1,035 1,015 593 546 308 270 Average gold grade milled g/t 1.29 1.14 1.77 1.34 1.59 1.94 0.76 0.81 1.17 2.06 1.91 1.85 3.43 2.84 3.15 3.69 Recovery rate % 94% 94% 95% 81% 77% 88% 72% 80% 79% 92% 92% 92% 95% 93% 94% 94% Gold ounces produced oz 24,816 24,437 36,129 44,470 46,790 63,764 22,389 20,327 26,168 62,038 57,444 54,708 59,678 47,500 30,226 31,143 Gold sold oz 25,279 25,067 36,081 47,478 46,146 65,354 23,324 21,184 25,442 62,273 57,431 58,392 67,806 38,900 35,411 28,866 Unit Cost Analysis Mining costs - Open pit $/t mined 2.66 2.76 2.70 3.81 3.12 4.27 2.15 2.38 2.37 2.74 2.15 2.14 3.67 4.46 11.70 - Mining costs -Underground $/t mined - - - - - - - - - - - - 47.08 58.76 - - Processing and maintenance $/t milled 8.52 8.88 7.52 11.27 11.96 13.26 7.43 6.56 7.24 13.11 14.31 12.96 21.54 21.41 35.12 39.31 Site G&A $/t milled 3.65 3.45 4.13 3.24 2.97 4.16 2.11 2.16 2.85 6.59 4.58 5.16 6.62 5.38 15.25 15.67 Cash Cost Details Mining costs - Open pit1 $000s 16,201 14,502 16,855 24,111 16,779 13,743 9,448 11,427 10,333 27,230 24,718 22,150 23,568 19,041 1,449 1,305 Mining costs -Underground $000s - - - - - - - - - - - - 14,743 13,651 - - Processing and maintenance $000s 5,464 5,989 5,052 14,724 14,116 15,688 8,860 8,120 6,653 13,239 14,808 13,160 12,773 11,697 10,824 10,606 Site G&A $000s 2,340 2,329 2,772 4,228 3,502 4,917 2,518 2,679 2,619 6,656 4,740 5,237 3,922 2,941 4,701 4,228 Capitalized waste $000s (3,791) (1,292) (3,591) (3,538) (4,793) - (1,681) (1,823) (2,539) (10,406) (9,783) (8,337) (12,855) (10,837) - - Inventory adjustments and other $000s 1,996 (1,448) 824 (10,267) (122) (1,095) 938 (5,091) 2,387 634 1,786 7,890 6,088 (3,137) 5,032 1,123 Cash costs for ounces sold $000s 22,210 20,080 21,912 29,258 29,482 33,253 20,083 15,312 19,453 37,353 36,269 40,100 48,239 33,356 22,006 17,262 Royalties $000s 2,689 2,464 2,152 5,238 4,453 3,868 3,410 2,828 2,420 9,516 8,025 6,041 7,754 3,426 4,106 3,039 Sustaining capital $000s 3,893 1,386 3,619 2,249 2,253 486 1,535 2,028 1,043 6,999 11,117 9,548 4,781 11,886 505 185 Cash cost per ounce sold $/oz 879 801 607 616 639 509 861 723 765 600 632 687 711 857 621 598 Mine-level AISC Per Ounce Sold $/oz 1,139 955 767 774 784 575 1,073 952 901 865 965 954 896 1,251 752 710

1) Includes waste capitalized. 2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the MD&A.

ON A YEAR TO DATE BASIS2

(on a 100% basis) AGBAOU ITY CIL KARMA HOUNDÉ MANA BOUNGOU YTD-20 YTD-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 YTD-20 YTD-20 Physicals Total tonnes mined - OP1 000t 17,777 19,009 16,923 10,447 14,146 14,787 32,754 28,896 15,275 294 Total ore tonnes - OP 000t 1,943 1,604 5,911 4,162 3,528 2,838 3,204 2,346 1,067 124 Open pit strip ratio1 W:t ore 8.15 10.85 1.86 1.51 3.01 4.21 9.22 11.32 13.32 1.38 Total ore tonnes - UG 000t - - - - - - - - 498 - Total tonnes milled 000t 2,048 2,037 3,897 2,375 3,544 3,061 3,111 3,092 1,804 778 Average gold grade milled g/t 1.25 1.64 1.52 1.99 0.86 0.89 1.91 1.84 2.91 3.88 Recovery rate % 94% 94% 81% 89% 79% 81% 92% 93% 94% 94% Gold ounces produced oz 76,713 102,520 152,265 130,051 70,284 69,287 175,342 168,299 157,078 90,787 Gold sold oz 77,769 104,202 157,138 127,344 71,454 68,910 176,375 172,222 158,506 89,354 Unit Cost Analysis Mining costs - Open pit $/t mined 2.69 2.54 3.15 4.02 2.31 2.27 2.36 2.10 4.23 23.91 Mining costs - Underground $/t mined - - - - - - - - 54.33 - Processing and maintenance $/t milled 8.13 7.61 11.73 13.46 6.72 7.24 13.30 12.74 20.27 38.23 Site G&A $/t milled 3.37 4.39 3.09 4.76 2.25 2.85 4.76 5.92 5.52 14.65 Cash Cost Details Mining costs - Open pit1 $000s 47,831 48,310 53,271 27,739 32,613 33,572 77,393 60,688 64,568 2,961 Mining costs -Underground $000s - - - - - - - - 42,208 - Processing and maintenance $000s 16,649 15,491 45,698 28,496 23,821 22,165 41,357 39,389 36,565 29,738 Site G&A $000s 6,900 8,948 12,045 10,068 7,988 8,726 14,797 18,297 9,963 11,392 Capitalized waste $000s (10,653) (12,850) (9,758) - (4,007) (12,204) (32,034) (17,536) (38,882) - Inventory adjustments and other $000s (126) 2,340 (7,066) 214 (5,563) 5,206 14,247 10,956 586 6,036 Cash costs for ounces sold $000s 60,601 62,239 94,190 66,517 54,852 57,465 115,760 111,794 115,008 50,127 Royalties $000s 7,486 5,566 14,455 6,896 9,489 6,054 24,646 15,784 15,299 9,530 Sustaining capital $000s 10,715 13,435 5,625 486 4,202 2,801 29,890 20,042 33,588 1,200 Cash cost per ounce sold $/oz 779 597 599 522 768 834 656 649 726 561 Mine-level AISC Per Ounce Sold $/oz 1,013 780 727 580 959 962 966 857 1,034 681

1) Includes waste capitalized. 2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the MD&A.

APPENDIX 2: FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR ENDEAVOUR

BALANCE SHEET

As at As at September 30, December 31, (in US$'000) 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 523,324 189,889 Trade and other receivables 72,775 19,228 Inventories 284,704 168,379 Prepaid expenses and other 33,164 18,542 913,967 396,038 Non-current Reclamation deposits Mining interests 2,849,701 1,410,274 Deferred tax assets 13,852 5,498 Other long-term assets 77,279 60,981 Total assets $ 3,854,799 $ 1,872,791 LIABILITIES Current Trade and other payables 247,011 173,267 Finance and lease obligations 39,543 29,431 Derivative financial liabilities - 10,349 Income taxes payable 145,292 54,968 431,846 268,015 Non-current Finance and lease obligations 53,194 57,403 Long-term debt 720,264 638,980 Other long-term liabilities 74,694 41,911 Deferred tax liabilities 308,667 49,985 Total liabilities $ 1,588,665 $ 1,056,294 EQUITY Share capital 3,043,766 1,774,172 Equity reserve 65,228 72,487 Deficit (1,081,466) (1,128,792) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation $ 2,027,528 $ 717,867 Non-controlling interests 238,606 98,630 Total equity $ 2,266,134 $ 816,497 Total equity and liabilities $ 3,854,799 $ 1,872,791

Please consult Financial Statements for notes and more information.

PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (in US$'000) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Gold revenue 481,561 267,292 1,004,547 637,973 Cost of sales Operating expenses (180,057) (114,599) (397,768) (306,280) Depreciation and depletion (134,795) (54,509) (231,084) (142,611) Royalties (32,713) (14,480) (67,936) (34,501) Earnings from mine operations 133,996 83,704 307,759 154,581 Corporate costs (5,101) (6,166) (15,381) (17,370) Acquisition and restructuring costs (19,336) - (26,255) - Share-based compensation (7,117) (5,238) (13,682) (12,223) Exploration costs (900) (3,858) (4,029) (9,893) Earnings from operations 101,542 68,442 248,412 115,095 Other income/(expenses) Loss on financial instruments (24,268) (49,528) (99,691) (60,162) Finance costs (12,143) (14,170) (35,787) (31,475) Other income/(expenses) 23,089 (673) 23,233 3,704 Earnings before taxes 88,220 4,071 136,167 27,162 Current income tax expense (68,134) (16,917) (94,146) (44,240) Deferred income tax recovery/(expense) 47,962 (10,699) 38,874 (11,006) Net and comprehensive earnings/(loss) 68,048 (23,545) 80,895 (28,084) Net earnings/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to: Shareholders of Endeavour Mining Corporation 59,128 (32,199) 47,897 (46,155) Non-controlling interests 8,920 8,654 32,998 18,071 Net earnings/(loss) from continuing operations 68,048 (23,545) 80,895 (28,084) Attributable to: Shareholders of Endeavour Mining Corporation 59,128 (32,199) 47,897 (46,155) Non-controlling interests 8,920 8,654 32,998 18,071

Please consult Financial Statements for notes and more information.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED (in US$'000) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating Activities Earnings from continuing operations before taxes 88,220 4,071 136,167 27,162 Adjustments for: Depreciation and depletion 134,795 54,509 231,084 142,611 Finance costs 12,143 14,170 35,787 31,475 Share-based compensation 7,117 5,238 13,682 12,223 Loss on financial instruments 24,268 49,528 99,691 60,162 (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets (524) - 988 - Cash paid on settlement of DSUs and PSUs (1,660) - (1,881) (1,125) Cash received on settlement of forward contract - - 6,686 - Income taxes paid (33,613) (20,738) (62,285) (51,972) Cash paid on settlement of revenue protection strategy (7,566) (1,633) (31,503) (2,570) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (383) 4,830 (974) (673) Operating cash flows before changes in non-cash working capital 222,797 109,975 427,442 217,293 Trade and other receivables (12,829) 17,436 (30,868) 13,806 Inventories 1,071 884 4,434 (19,954) Prepaid expenses and other (8,092) (3,230) (7,915) (7,568) Trade and other payables (1,064) (28,676) (7,839) (22,063) Changes in non-cash working capital (20,914) (13,586) (42,188) (35,779) Cash generated from operating activities 201,883 96,389 385,254 181,514 Investing Activities Expenditures on mining interests (53,565) (33,497) (165,842) (203,034) Cash paid for additional interest of Ity mine - - (5,430) (453) Cash acquired on acquisition of SEMAFO Inc. 92,981 - 92,981 - Changes in long-term assets 2,337 652 4,427 (7,817,000) Proceeds from sale of assets - - 10,292 - Cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 41,753 (32,845) (63,572) (211,304) Financing Activities Proceeds received from the issue of common shares 100,000 18 100,000 292 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - (5,064) - (5,064) Payment of financing fees and other (2,126) (830) (2,567) (2,568) Interest paid (11,042) (10,180) (27,836) (27,402) Proceeds of long-term debt - - 120,000 80,000 Repayment of long-term debt (150,000) - (150,000) - Repayment of finance and lease obligation (10,873) (5,434) (29,906) (19,808) Change in reclamation liability bonds (690) - (690) - Cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (74,731) (21,490) 9,001 25,450 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,602 370 2,752 419 Increase/(Decrease) in cash 171,507 42,424 333,435 (3,921) Cash, beginning of period 351,817 77,677 189,889 124,022 Cash, end of period 523,324 120,101 523,324 120,101

Please consult Financial Statements for notes and more information.

