Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates.

Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-1800*, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response, with data expected from preclinical studies of TNX-1800 in 4Q'20.

Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL**, is in Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia with expected results from an interim analysis in September 2020 and topline data in the fourth quarter of 2020.

