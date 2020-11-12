SmartRIA Announces a Deeper Partnership With SS&C Technologies' Black Diamond Wealth Platform

Newly expanded relationship makes SmartRIA a preferred third-party compliance solution for Black Diamond clients

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / SmartRIA, a leading compliance software platform for financial advisors, today announced an expanded relationship with SS&C Technologies' Black Diamond® Wealth Platform. This alliance strengthens the deep integration between the two solutions with a committed focus and investment from both parties to advance the integration.

"Our ability to maintain compliance workflows has been greatly enhanced with the partnership between Black Diamond and SmartRIA, and we are excited to experience the collaborative improvements from these critical business partners in the future," said Tyler McMurray, Operations & Compliance Manager of Visionary Horizons Wealth Management.

The existing, deep integration between the two systems allows RIA firms to create a 360-degree view of client households, facilitating surveillance of mission-critical compliance issues and oversight of fiduciary responsibilities to investors. The holistic approach streamlines awareness and remediation of potential problem areas such as missed client annual reviews, trading inactivity, high account cash balances, performance variation, and other compliance problems.

"We are excited about creating an even stronger relationship with SmartRIA," said Justin Wayne, Director, Solutions Management, SS&C Advent. "By combining SmartRIA's cutting-edge compliance solution with Black Diamond, we are well-positioned to help advisory firms grow and scale while meeting their compliance needs."

"The expansion of our partnership with Black Diamond makes great sense for our mutual customers," said Mac Bartine, CEO of SmartRIA. "By working even closer together, we will continue to make it faster and easier to solve the complex regulatory oversight needs required by growing financial services companies."

About SmartRIA

SmartRIA makes software that simplifies compliance for the wealth management industry. We excel at making the complex and often frustrating world of regulatory compliance simple to manage and easy to understand. We differentiate ourselves by solving more compliance problems in a single platform than our competitors and by continuously working to make our customer experience better through software ease of use, customer feedback, and caring customer support.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

