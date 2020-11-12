Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2020 | 14:20
Volition RX Ltd to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Volition RX Ltd (ASE:VNRX), a leading epigenetics company, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Volition RX Ltd

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website volition.com

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Volition RX Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615990/Volition-RX-Ltd-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
