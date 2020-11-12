Anzeige
Energy Fuels to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Energy Fuels (NYSE American:UUUU), the #1 U.S. producer of uranium, the #1 U.S. producer of vanadium in 2019 and is conducting pilot-scale testing to potentially begin producing a rare earth element (REE) concentrate at its White Mesa Mill. UUUU will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is the #1 U.S. producer of uranium. The Company was also the #1 U.S. producer of vanadium in 2019 and is conducting pilot-scale testing to potentially begin producing a rare earth element (REE) concentrate at its White Mesa Mill.

Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, it is licensed to produce over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, and it has the ability to produce vanadium and a rare earth element concentrate. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is fully licensed, constructed and on standby, and it is licensed to produce 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also fully licensed, constructed and on standby, and it is licensed to produce 1.5 million pounds of U3O8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolio in the U.S., among producers, and several uranium and vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. Energy Fuels' corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado near Denver.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Energy Fuels



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615954/Energy-Fuels-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th

