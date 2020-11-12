Andrew Hanna Launches New Website

CORNWALL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Andrew Hanna, certified compounding pharmacist and founder of Cornwall's Cotton Mill Pharmacy, has recently launched a new professional website to highlight his accomplishments and expand his professional network.

The website profiles Andrew Hanna's educational and professional background that led him to become a successful compounding pharmacist and open Cotton Mill Pharmacy.

Andrew Hanna launched his career as a pharmacy manager at Walmart Canada, which provided him with a valuable perspective that would eventually become the benchmark for his future pharmaceutical endeavours. Following two years at Walmart, his desire to produce the most innovative solutions for patients soon solidified his decision to go into business for himself as a certified compounding pharmacist. It was then that he made the big move to open Cotton Mill Pharmacy, specializing in patient education, pain management therapies, and pharmaceutical compounding.

Andrew Hanna's website further showcases his professional journey and accomplishments through a photo gallery that captures him working in the pharmaceutical laboratory, engaging with fellow industry professionals, and attending high-profile events with politicians such as Premier of Ontario Doug Ford.

The press section includes links to various publications for which he has been interviewed or has lent his expertise. In the latest articles, Andrew Hanna has shared his insight on several topics, including the importance of getting to know your pharmacist, compounding pharmacies versus regular establishments, and how COVID-19 has affected the pharmacy industry.

Mr. Hanna has also been featured in exclusive interviews with Thrive Global and Ideamensch.

For more information, visit https://andrewhanna.ca/.

About Andrew Hanna

Andrew Hanna is a certified compounding pharmacist and the founder of Cotton Mill Pharmacy in Cornwall, Ontario. Along with compounding specialty prescriptions for patients with complicated medical needs, Cotton Mill also creates custom flavour formulations to help ease children into a routine of taking their medications. Separate from his compounding business, Andrew is also a medical cannabis consultant who assists clients interested in learning about and obtaining cannabis for medical purposes. Mr. Hanna graduated with his Bachelor's degree from Laurentian University before completing his degree in pharmacy at both Misr University and the University of Toronto.

Contact:

Andrew Hanna

info@Cottonmillpharmacy.com

Tel: +1 613-936-0000

Fax: +1 613-936-0008

Mon - Fri: 7am - 7pm

Saturday: 9am - 5pm

Sunday: Closed

SOURCE: Andrew Hanna

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616324/Andrew-Hanna-Launches-New-Website