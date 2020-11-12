Virusight Diagnostic, A JV of Newsight Imaging and Sheba Medical Center with 26 active pilots in leading hospitals around the world, files for regulation approvals

Virusight Diagnostic, a newly formed AI healthcare JV of Sheba Medical Center and Newsight Imaging, reported today that its AI solution for a COVID-19 1-second test, has demonstrated excellent correlation to PCR. The pre-clinical testing has been performed by Microbiology and Molecular departments at leading hospitals in area of Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla -León regions and included hundreds of real swab samples of COVID-19 infected and non-infected patients, taken before PCR. In this initial test, Virusight Diagnostic's solution demonstrated a very high correlation to PCR while testing 130 non-labeled samples out of a total 330 samples.

Virusight's instant screening solution is based on licensing of Newsight Imaging's SpectraLIT a game changing spectral device, together with a special AI software. The device is capable of checking a swab's UTM liquid, or mouthwash, in only one second, using an absorbance spectrographic method. The company has signed an agreement with Lambra ,which specializes in marketing medical products in Spain, led by Mr. Yaron Navon to perform pilots in Spain and distribute its solution to Lambra's customers.

Virusight currently has 26 active pilots with leading hospitals around the world, aiming to achieve local validation of its technology, parallel to its efforts to obtain regulation approvals. The pilots are conducted in collaboration with local partners, such as Lambra, and AI Innobio, the company's partner for the Asia Pacific region.

Alongside European countries and other areas worldwide, Virusight has already secured its distribution in Asia Pacific, signing an MOU with AI Innobio to sell 50 million tests to APAC countries to be used within one year.

