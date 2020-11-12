Esports Entertainment Group to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Esports Entertainment Group (NYSE American:GMBL), a diversified esports and online wagering company. The company has 6 different operating entities under its corporate umbrella that it breaks into three pillars, 1) esports entertainment and infrastructure, 2) esports wagering, 3) traditional sports betting and iGaming, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a licensed next generation online gambling company focused on esports. Utilizing our advanced wagering system, we offer esports fans and enthusiasts from around the world the ability to wager on all professional esports events for real money in our licensed and secure environment.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

