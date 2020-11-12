The skydiving equipment market is poised to grow by USD 328.75 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5%, according to the latest market report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Although the COVID-19 pandemic will leave a negative impact on the market, the rising popularity and appeal of skydiving among adventure sports enthusiasts will propel the growth. In addition, the multiple health benefits associated with skydiving will have a positive influence on the growth of the skydiving equipment market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the skydiving equipment market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The container or harness system segment will be leading the market during the forecast period.



Technological innovations will be the key trend in the market.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024.



Advanced Parachute Systems Ltd., Aerodyne Research LLC, ChutingStar Enterprises Inc., DZ Sports Ltd., Mirage Systems Inc., Skydrops Events Ltd., Skylark, Sun Path Products Inc., Velocity Sports Equipment, and WINGSTORE are the top players in the market.



The market is driven by the greater popularity and appeal of skydiving. However, the easy availability of pre-owned and rented skydiving equipment might hamper growth.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Parachute Systems Ltd., Aerodyne Research LLC, ChutingStar Enterprises Inc., DZ Sports Ltd., Mirage Systems Inc., Skydrops Events Ltd., Skylark, Sun Path Products Inc., Velocity Sports Equipment, and WINGSTORE are some of the major market participants. Although the greater popularity and appeal of skydiving will offer immense growth opportunities, the easy availability of pre-owned and rented skydiving equipment is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this skydiving equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. The report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Skydiving Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Skydiving Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product Container Or Harness System Canopy Jumpsuit And Helmet Others Accessories

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA



Skydiving Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The skydiving equipment market report covers the following areas:

Skydiving Equipment Market Size

Skydiving Equipment Market Trends

Skydiving Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the Skydiving Equipment Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Skydiving Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist skydiving equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the skydiving equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the skydiving equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of skydiving equipment market vendors

