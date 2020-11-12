

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google said from June 1, 2021, it will to stop unlimited High quality backup for photos and videos. However, this change will not affect users backing up photos and videos in Original quality.



In a blog post, Google said any photos or videos uploaded in High quality will count towards the 15GB of free storage provided to every Google Account or the additional storage purchased as a Google One member. The Google Account storage is shared across Drive, Gmail and Photos to help securely store and manage their emails, documents, photos, videos and more.



Google will consider photos and videos backed up before June 1, 2021 free and exempt from the storage limit. The user can verify the backup quality at any time in the Photos app by going to back up & sync in Settings.



According to the search giant, more than 4 trillion photos are stored in Google Photos, and every week 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded.



Google said after the changes take effect, about 80 percent of the users will still be able to store roughly three more years worth of memories. The user can get a personalized estimate of how long the storage will last based on the frequency of past backups of photos, videos and other content.



Any user requiring extra storage can expand it through Google One, where plans start at $1.99 per month in the U.S. for 100 GB of storage and includes additional member benefits like access to Google experts, shared family plans and more.



Meanwhile, Google noted that photos and videos uploaded in high quality from Google Pixel 1 to 5 smartphone models will continue to be exempted from this storage policy change, even after June 1, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

